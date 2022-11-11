Maryland elects its first Black governor, Hurricane Nicole collapses beach homes and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Duke University students gesture and shout at an opponent during a college basketball game in Durham, N.C.; a full moon rises behind the Parthenon temple in Athens; soccer fans attend a rally in Indonesia to demand an investigation and justice following a deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium; fireworks burst over revelers during Tazaungdaing Lighting Festival in Myanmar, marking the end of the rainy season. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Eric Lee for The Washington Post
Lukas Barth/Reuters
Ben McKeown/AP
Petros Giannakouris/AP
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Brian Inganga/AP
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images
Mukhtar Khan/AP
AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Photos: Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
Blood moon 2022: Photos show moon turning rusty shades of red
Photos from the midterm elections across the U.S.
Obama rallies before midterms, Night of the Dead and more of the week’s best photos
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook