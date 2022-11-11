Photography

Maryland elects its first Black governor, Hurricane Nicole collapses beach homes and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 11, 2022

Duke University students gesture and shout at an opponent during a college basketball game in Durham, N.C.; a full moon rises behind the Parthenon temple in Athens; soccer fans attend a rally in Indonesia to demand an investigation and justice following a deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium; fireworks burst over revelers during Tazaungdaing Lighting Festival in Myanmar, marking the end of the rainy season. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Nov. 8 | Las Vegas

Poll workers help Nevadans cast their votes during the midterm election at the Centennial Center polling place.

Nov. 8 | Baltimore

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D), center, and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller (D), second from left, celebrate during an election night party at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. Moore will become Maryland’s first Black governor.

Nov. 7 | Bad Toelz, Germany

Participants from the farming community, dressed in traditional Bavarian clothing, drink schnapps as they ride in a wooden carriage headed for the chapel on the Kalvarienberg during the Leonhardi Ritt procession, to pray to St. Leonhard, the patron saint of animals.

Nov. 7 | Durham, N.C

Jacksonville University's Gyasi Powell, right, inbounds the ball in front of the Duke University student section during an NCAA college basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won, 71-44.

Nov. 8 | Athens

A full moon rises behind the ancient Parthenon on the Acropolis.

Nov. 9 | Snihurivka, Ukraine

An artillery unit fires a howitzer at Russian armored vehicles in the country’s southern Mykolaiv region. Within a few hours, Ukrainian forces took control of the town, a major gateway to the key city of Kherson.

Nov. 10 | Daytona Beach, Fla.

Homes are partially toppled onto a beach after Hurricane Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 storm, before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state.

Nov. 9 | Ilangeruani, Kenya

Saito Ene Ruka, right, who said he has lost 100 cows due to drought, and his neighbor Kesoi Ole Tingoe, who lost 40 cows, walk by animal carcasses near Lake Magadi. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons of inadequate rain in the past two years with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

Nov. 10 | Malang, Indonesia

Fans attend a rally in front of city hall, demanding that the Indonesian Football Association be responsible, fair, transparent and indiscriminate following a deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium on Oct. 1 that took 135 lives. The stampede was one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters, spotlighting crowd control tactics and safety standards in the country ahead of the men’s Under-20 World Cup in 2023.

Nov. 7 | Srinagar, Kashmir

Kashmiri Muslim women weep while praying as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine during the 11-day festival that marks the anniversary of his death.

Nov. 7 | Pyin Oo Lwin, Myanmar

Revelers celebrate after they released a hot-air balloon attached to fireworks that explode during the annual Tazaungdaing Festival, marking the end of the rainy season.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook