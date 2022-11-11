Maryland elects its first Black governor, Hurricane Nicole collapses beach homes and more of the week’s best photos

Duke University students gesture and shout at an opponent during a college basketball game in Durham, N.C.; a full moon rises behind the Parthenon temple in Athens; soccer fans attend a rally in Indonesia to demand an investigation and justice following a deadly stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium; fireworks burst over revelers during Tazaungdaing Lighting Festival in Myanmar, marking the end of the rainy season. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.