Kaleidoscope of butterflies, Warnock wins in Georgia and more of the week’s best photos

A model practices ahead of the 20th Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal; U2, George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight are celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington; Sen. Raphael G. Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate; police and others who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are honored in Washington during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.