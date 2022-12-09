Photography

Kaleidoscope of butterflies, Warnock wins in Georgia and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 9, 2022

A model practices ahead of the 20th Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal; U2, George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight are celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington; Sen. Raphael G. Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate; police and others who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are honored in Washington during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Dec. 3 | Dakar, Senegal

A model practices her walk ahead of 20th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, held in a preserved colonial-era fort on Gorée island, which was one of Africa’s biggest slave trading centers in the 15th and 16th centuries.

John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 6 | Alexandria, Va.

Lights from a Christmas tree near the city’s waterfront frame passersby at dusk.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 3 | Angangeo, Mexico

Monarch butterflies at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary.

Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Sec. 4 | Washington

From left, members of the band U2, George Clooney, Tania León, Amy Grant and Gladys Knight rise during the opening ceremony of the Kennedy Center Honors, held at the Kennedy Center.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Dec. 6 | Atlanta

Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), center right, takes the stage with his family during an election night watch party after beating Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Dec. 6 | Washington

Officer Harry Dunn of the U.S. Capitol Police hugs a colleague after congressional leaders held a Gold Medal ceremony to honor the Capitol and D.C. police, and others who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Dec. 8 | Washington

Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, joins President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House after news of the release from Russian custody of the WNBA star.

Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post

Dec. 6 | Doha, Qatar

Morocco’s players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout over Spain during a World Cup Round 16 game at the Education City Stadium. Morocco won 3-0 on penalties.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Lava emanating from a fissure flows down a flank of the Mauna Loa volcano.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Dec. 9 | Pasadena, Md.

A formation of geese, with the last full moon of the year as a backdrop, flies in for a landing on Stoney Creek.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook