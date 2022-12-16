Gladys Knight performs at the White House, Orion returns to Earth and more of the week’s best photos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveils her portrait at the U.S. Capitol; celebrating the newly-signed Respect for Marriage Act into law on the South Lawn of the White House; NASA’s Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following the uncrewed Artemis I moon mission; crews work to clean up a crude oil spill from a leak in the Keystone pipeline. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.