Gladys Knight performs at the White House, Orion returns to Earth and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveils her portrait at the U.S. Capitol; celebrating the newly-signed Respect for Marriage Act into law on the South Lawn of the White House; NASA’s Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following the uncrewed Artemis I moon mission; crews work to clean up a crude oil spill from a leak in the Keystone pipeline. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Andrew Harnik/AP
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Mario Tama/Pool Photo/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matthew Hinton/AP
Drone Base/Reuters
Sina Schuldt/dpa/AP
More from the Post
What the Respect for Marriage Act means for LGBTQ, interracial families
Photos: The scene after damaging tornadoes hit Louisiana
Kaleidoscope of butterflies, Warnock wins in Georgia and more of the week’s best photos
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook