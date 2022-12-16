Photography

Gladys Knight performs at the White House, Orion returns to Earth and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 16, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveils her portrait at the U.S. Capitol; celebrating the newly-signed Respect for Marriage Act into law on the South Lawn of the White House; NASA’s Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following the uncrewed Artemis I moon mission; crews work to clean up a crude oil spill from a leak in the Keystone pipeline. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Dec. 14 | Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with her husband Paul Pelosi, unveils her portrait during a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Dec. 13 | Washington

Aparna Shrivastava, right, takes a photo with her partner, Shelby Teeter, after President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Dec. 14 | Washington

Singer Gladys Knight performs during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit dinner in the East Room of the White House that was attended by President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Dec. 14 | Arlington, Va.

A Christmas tree stands in a lobby as people walk past a screen displaying winter scenes in a building in the Rosslyn neighborhood.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 13 | Washington

The Peace Monument stands outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Dec. 11 | Baja California, Mexico

NASA's Orion capsule is drawn to the well deck of the Navy's USS Portland after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean following a successful uncrewed Artemis I moon mission.

Mario Tama/Pool Photo/AP

Dec. 14 | Khor, Qatar

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, center, punches the ball away on a corner kick during a semifinal match against Morocco in the World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Dec. 14 | Gretna, La.

Anna Chiasson sweeps her neighbor's porch, which was damaged by a tornado that hit Jefferson Parish near New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/AP

Dec. 9 | Washington County, Kan.

Emergency crews work to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, following a leak in the Keystone pipeline.

Drone Base/Reuters

Dec. 14 | Bremen, Germany

Frost covers leaves on a cold winter day.

Sina Schuldt/dpa/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook