Argentina wins the World Cup, Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Washington and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 23, 2022

Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina defeated France to win the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; Santa drops by to visit children at a hospital in Spain; a holiday winter snowstorm rolls through Chicago; migrants gather along the Rio Grande as National Guard members cordon off a gap in the border wall in Texas. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 20 | France

An elephant seal is surrounded by penguins on Desolation Island, part of the Crozet Islands, a sub-Antarctic archipelago in the southern Indian Ocean.

Dec. 18 | Lusail, Qatar

Argentina forward Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after his team defeated France to win the final match of the FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium.

Dec. 18 | Washington

Petra Hoke shakes up a bottle of champagne while celebrating outside the Argentine Embassy after the country's team won the World Cup.

Dec. 19 | Badalona, Spain

A Santa hangs down the facade of the Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, with the help of the Charity Firemen of Barcelona, as he visits children admitted to the medical center.

Dec. 22 | Chicago

A CTA train arrives at Roosevelt station as the leading edge of a winter snowstorm begins.

Dec. 20 | Texas

Migrants congregate on the banks of the Rio Grande, at the U.S. border with Mexico, where members of the Texas National Guard cordoned off a gap in the border wall.

Dec. 21 | Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky exchanges flags with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), center, and Vice President Harris, left, after addressing a joint meeting of Congress.

Dec. 18 | Manassas, Va.

A dancer is illuminated backstage during a Manassas Ballet Theatre presentation of “The Nutcracker” at the Hilton Performing Arts Center.

Dec. 17 | Puchheim, Germany

A person enjoys the sunset on a foggy and cold day.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook