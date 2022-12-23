Argentina wins the World Cup, Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Washington and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina defeated France to win the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar; Santa drops by to visit children at a hospital in Spain; a holiday winter snowstorm rolls through Chicago; migrants gather along the Rio Grande as National Guard members cordon off a gap in the border wall in Texas. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
ALEJANDRO GARCIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Morgan Lee/AP
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook