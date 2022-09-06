See the winners of The Post’s 23rd annual Travel photo contest

Engelhardt, a graphic designer, created this image during a June trip with his family to Bailey Island on Casco Bay in Harpswell, Maine. The state’s dark skies and lack of light pollution make it an ideal place to see and photograph the night sky. He hadn’t planned to take nighttime images but decided to after visiting this beach during the day. He went on two consecutive nights: the first with his two sons, when “the sky was crystal clear and you could see the Milky Way clear as day,” and the second alone, when he got this shot. Engelhardt stood on the beach “for a good hour” waiting for the clouds to part and snapped multiple photos with his Nikon D7500, which was mounted on a tripod and fitted with a Tamron 18-400mm lens; he took panoramic photos with a 20-second exposure over the course of about two hours. This image is a composite, as is typical with Milky Way photography.