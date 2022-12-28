Photography

Afghanistan in 2022: Photos from a year of Taliban rule

By Lorenzo Tugnoli | Dec 28, 2022

In the year since the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, Taliban leaders have moved quickly to reshape the country.

The Taliban takeover ended two decades of war, but it has also gutted a struggling health-care system and thrown the country into uncertainty amid crackdowns on women’s rights and a worsening economic crisis.

In the weeks after the fall of Kabul, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was shut down and its building converted to house the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — the religious police who enforce the Taliban version of sharia law.

And in the last days of 2022, the Taliban barred women from attending university. Women were also prevented from working for humanitarian organizations at a time of near-universal poverty, with a large part of the Afghan population expected to need humanitarian aid in 2023.

Over four trips in 2022, Washington Post contract photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli witnessed the changes Taliban rule has brought to Afghanistan.

Taliban militants celebrate the one-year anniversary of their victory in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Aug. 15.

Students attend a sixth-grade class at the Ayesha Durkhani girls’ school in Kabul on March 23. The Taliban forbids girls from attending school past the sixth grade.

Children attend a Taliban religious school in Sangin, Afghanistan, on June 14.

Men wash before evening prayer at a war-damaged mosque in Sangin on June 14.

Three-year-old Zahra stands near her mother, Parigul, at their home in Herat, Afghanistan, on March 17. To deal with the household’s financial difficulties, her father, Khangul Sadiqi, tried to sell Zahra to a wealthy man for marriage when she turns 15. At the last moment, Parigul was able to stop the deal.

Lal Mohammed and his sons hoe their land in Razian, Afghanistan, on March 16. The nearby river has been mostly dry this year, and most people in the village are facing food insecurity.

Patients wait in line to see a doctor at a clinic in Sangin on June 15. The country’s overwhelmed health-care system had fewer doctors and nurses then than at any point in the past decade.

Each incubator is shared by two or three premature infants at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul on March 22.

A boy hides behind an electric pole on June 14 at a bazaar in Sangin that was heavily damaged during the war.

Chemicals are mixed with ephedra, a native plant and a natural source of methamphetamine’s key ingredient, in one of the steps to produce the drug in Farah province, Afghanistan, on March 19.

Afghans gather under a bridge in Kabul on March 26 to buy and use drugs. Meth addiction is increasing in Afghanistan, and drug treatment centers have been overwhelmed.

In March, Kabul's largest rehabilitation center was caring for nearly twice as many people as it was designed to treat.

Taliban militants escort a local commander in Musa Qala, Afghanistan, on June 17.

Villagers listen to a Taliban government official speak in Paktika, Afghanistan, on June 23 after an earthquake killed more than 1,000 people in the southeast.

Credits

Photo editing by MaryAnne Golon. Production by Olivier Laurent.