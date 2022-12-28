Afghanistan in 2022: Photos from a year of Taliban rule

In the weeks after the fall of Kabul, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was shut down and its building converted to house the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — the religious police who enforce the Taliban version of sharia law.

And in the last days of 2022, the Taliban barred women from attending university. Women were also prevented from working for humanitarian organizations at a time of near-universal poverty, with a large part of the Afghan population expected to need humanitarian aid in 2023.