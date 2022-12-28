Afghanistan in 2022: Photos from a year of Taliban rule

Photography
In the year since the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, Taliban leaders have moved quickly to reshape the country.
The Taliban takeover ended two decades of war, but it has also gutted a struggling health-care system and thrown the country into uncertainty amid crackdowns on women’s rights and a worsening economic crisis.
In the weeks after the fall of Kabul, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was shut down and its building converted to house the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice — the religious police who enforce the Taliban version of sharia law.
And in the last days of 2022, the Taliban barred women from attending university. Women were also prevented from working for humanitarian organizations at a time of near-universal poverty, with a large part of the Afghan population expected to need humanitarian aid in 2023.
Over four trips in 2022, Washington Post contract photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli witnessed the changes Taliban rule has brought to Afghanistan.
