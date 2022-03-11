An emotional farewell, brawling starlings and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A 17-year-old Asian elephant is comforted at Kyiv’s zoo in Ukraine; the “People’s Convoy” heads down Interstate 495 in McLean, Va.; Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson visits Capitol Hill. See the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Attila Kovacs/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jose Sena Goulão/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mahatma Fong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jacob King/PA/AP
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher