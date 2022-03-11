Photography

An emotional farewell, brawling starlings and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 11, 2022

A 17-year-old Asian elephant is comforted at Kyiv’s zoo in Ukraine; the “People’s Convoy” heads down Interstate 495 in McLean, Va.; Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson visits Capitol Hill. See the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

March 5 | Odessa, Ukraine

George Keburia says goodbye to his wife Maya and children as they board a train to Lviv at the Odessa train station.

March 9 | Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry a pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

March 7 | Srinagar, India

Relatives mourn Rafia Nazir, a young Kashmiri woman killed in a grenade attack, during her funeral.

Mukhtar Khan/AP

March 5 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov, members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense forces, are wed.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

March 9 | Washington, D.C.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives to meet with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 6 | McLean, Va.

Jennifer Flebotte, right, stands along Georgetown Pike to watch the "People's Convoy" traverse Interstate 495 as her son Wilder tries to get out of the wind.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 4 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv Zoo Director Kirilo Trantin comforts Horace, a 17-year-old Asian elephant. Trantin says the zoo only has another two weeks of food supplies to feed the animals.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

March 7 | Pomaz, Hungary

Two starlings fight to claim turf for mating and raising their young.

Attila Kovacs/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 6 | Peniche, Portugal

Brazilian surfer Filipe Toledo in action at the MEO Pro Portugal surfing event at Supertubos beach.

Jose Sena Goulão/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 9 | Puerto Lopez Mateos, Mexico

Tourists visit the gray whale sanctuary.

Mahatma Fong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 10 | Birmingham, England

Boxers at the first day of the Crufts dog show.

Jacob King/PA/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher