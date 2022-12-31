Photography

Barbara Walters: Her iconic TV career in photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 31, 2022

Barbara Walters, the trailblazing broadcast journalist whose career spanned over five decades, died Dec. 30 at her home in New York. Walters was best known for her legendary interviews with newsworthy guests, ranging from Katharine Hepburn to Fidel Castro.

Dave Pickoff/AP

Barbara Walters is seen on NBC-TV's Today Show on June 3, 1976.

Dave Pickoff/AP

Dave Pickoff/AP

Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro, center right, responds to a question from Barbara Walters, center left, during a news conference granted to members of the U.S. press covering Senator George McGovern's trip to Cuba, in Havana, May 7, 1975.

AP Photo

AP Photo

Walters, center right, as President Jimmy Carter prepares to be interviewed by four television reporters on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1977 in the Red Room of the White House at Washington.

Charles Tasnadi/AP

Charles Tasnadi/AP

Barbara Walters, co-host of NBC's Today Show, sips a beverage as she relaxes in her office after her appearance as co-host on NBC's Today Show, in New York City, April 23, 1976.

Former secretary of state Henry Kissinger gives a kiss to Barbara Walters at the Plaza Hotel in New York, November 28, 1978, after Walters was honored with an awards from the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith.

Suzanne Vlamis/AP

Suzanne Vlamis/AP

NBC "Today" cast members past and present are reunited in New York City Jan. 14, 1987, including Barbara Walters, center.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Oprah Winfrey is greeted by Barbara Walters, left, as she arrives at New York's Plaza Hotel, Nov. 11, 1994.

Clark Jones/AP

Clark Jones/AP

President Barack Obama speaks to Barbara Walters during his guest appearance on ABC's '"The View" on July 28, 2010, in New York.

Martinez Monsivais/AP

Martinez Monsivais/AP

Co-hosts, from left, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Barbara Walters sit on the set of "The View" on June 5, 2003, in New York.

Ed Bailey/AP

Ed Bailey/AP

Barbara Walters speaks on stage at the 39th Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 23, 2012.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Television newswoman Barbara Walters smells a flower given to her by her co-workers of the NBC Today Show after her final live appearance on the show, New York City, June 3, 1975.

AP Photo

AP Photo

