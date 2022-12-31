Barbara Walters: Her iconic TV career in photos

Photography
Barbara Walters, the trailblazing broadcast journalist whose career spanned over five decades, died Dec. 30 at her home in New York. Walters was best known for her legendary interviews with newsworthy guests, ranging from Katharine Hepburn to Fidel Castro.
Dave Pickoff/AP
Dave Pickoff/AP
AP Photo
Charles Tasnadi/AP
Suzanne Vlamis/AP
Marty Lederhandler/AP
Clark Jones/AP
Martinez Monsivais/AP
Ed Bailey/AP
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
AP Photo
