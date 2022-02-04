Photography

Best photos of the Beijing Olympics

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 4, 2022

Athletes compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb. 4

Diana Farkhutdinova of Team ROC dives to make a save.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the Men's Singles Short Program Team Event.

Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Feb. 4

Jin Boyang of China competes during the Men's Singles Short Program Team Event.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Feb. 4

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Team ROC skate in the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Feb. 3

Anri Kawamura of Team Japan competes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualification.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Feb. 3

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session.

Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 3

Team USA celebrates winning their Women's Ice Hockey game against Finland.

Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb. 3

United States' Dylan Walczyk competes in the men's moguls qualifying.

Lee Jin-Man/AP

Feb. 2

A snowboarder lands on the slopestyle course.

Francisco Seco/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys