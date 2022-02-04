Photography

Best photos of the Beijing Olympics

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 4, 2022

Athletes compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Feb.5

Johannes Ludwig of Germany in the Men's Singles Luge.

Edgar Su/Reuters

Feb.5

Denis Nikisha of Kazakhstan in the Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay.

Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Feb. 5

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada competes in Men's Moguls.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Feb. 5

Bianca Gisler of Switzerland in competes in Women's Snowboard.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Feb. 5

Therese Johaug of Norway celebrates after winning gold in the Women's Skiathlon.

Marko Djurica/Reuters

Feb. 5

Amy Baserga of Team Switzerland skis during Mixed Biathlon 4x6km relay.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Feb. 5

Irene Schouten of Team Netherlands during the Women's 3000m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Feb. 5

Skiers fall while competing during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon.

John Locher/AP

Feb. 5

Denmark's Josephine Asperup checks Japan's Rui Ukita.

Petr David Josek/AP

Feb. 4

Diana Farkhutdinova of Team ROC dives to make a save.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Feb. 4

Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the Men's Singles Short Program Team Event.

Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Feb. 4

Jin Boyang of China competes during the Men's Singles Short Program Team Event.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Feb. 4

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Team ROC skate in the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Feb. 3

Anri Kawamura of Team Japan competes during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Moguls Qualification.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Feb. 3

Sweden's Oskar Eriksson curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session.

Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 3

United States' Dylan Walczyk competes in the men's moguls qualifying.

Lee Jin-Man/AP

Feb. 2

A snowboarder lands on the slopestyle course.

Francisco Seco/AP

Credits

Photo editing by Toni L. Sandys