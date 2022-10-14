Photography

French ‘Spider-Man’ climbs skyscraper, festival of lights and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 14, 2022

A keeper plays with orphaned and abandoned calves at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya; “Spider-Man” attempts to climb the TotalEnergies skyscraper to highlight the fuel and energy crisis in France; part of a Soviet submarine is transported along a street to be installed as a museum in Russia; volunteer rescuers are attended by firefighters as the search of missing people, who were swept away by devastating floods, continues in Venezuela. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 12 | Samburu, Kenya

Keeper Kiapi Lakupanai plays with two calves at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, Samburu. The sanctuary has been overwhelmed with rescue operations of orphaned and abandoned calves due to the current drought, in East Africa, where they operate.

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 12 | La Defence, France

French "Spider-Man" climber Alain Robert attempts to climb the TotalEnergies skyscraper to highlight the fuel and energy crisis, amid weeks-long union-led blockades of petrol depots in the country.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Oct. 7 | Hull, Britain

Hull Fair, one of the largest traveling fairs in Europe.

Lee Smith/Reuters

Lee Smith/Reuters

Oct. 13 | Prague

People view an installation during the Signal Festival of Lights. International and local artists will show major trends of new technologies and lighting design in the streets of the city featuring video mapping projections, audiovisual installations including light sculptures and other light installations, concerts and performances.

Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 7 | San Carlos Island, Fla.

Charlie Whitehead, left, helps his 84-year-old neighbor Leslie Pickett down the street of their mobile home community following Hurricane Ian. The electricity in their neighborhood, one of the hardest hit, has been out since the storm over a week ago.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Oct. 12 | Kronshtadt, Russia

The bow of the Soviet submarine K-3 “Leninsky Komsomol” is transported along a street from the pier to the museum where it will be assembled with the stern and installed as a museum. Built in 1957, K-3 was the first nuclear submarine of the Soviet Union. While transiting the Norwegian Sea in 1967, 39 crew members of the submarine died in a fire in the bow's compartments.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Oct. 10 | Las Tejerias, Venezuela

Volunteer rescuers, who were attacked by wasps while removing debris to recover a body, are attended by firefighters as the search of missing people who were swept away by devastating floods following heavy rain continues.

Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

Oct. 10 | Kyiv, Ukraine

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling. Two explosions rocked the city following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Oct. 8 | Kerch, Russia

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge, the sole link from annexed Crimea to Russia. Moscow announced that a truck exploded and ignited a huge fire and damaged the bridge, and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman