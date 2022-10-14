French ‘Spider-Man’ climbs skyscraper, festival of lights and more of the week’s best photos

A keeper plays with orphaned and abandoned calves at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya; “Spider-Man” attempts to climb the TotalEnergies skyscraper to highlight the fuel and energy crisis in France; part of a Soviet submarine is transported along a street to be installed as a museum in Russia; volunteer rescuers are attended by firefighters as the search of missing people, who were swept away by devastating floods, continues in Venezuela. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.