French ‘Spider-Man’ climbs skyscraper, festival of lights and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
A keeper plays with orphaned and abandoned calves at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya; “Spider-Man” attempts to climb the TotalEnergies skyscraper to highlight the fuel and energy crisis in France; part of a Soviet submarine is transported along a street to be installed as a museum in Russia; volunteer rescuers are attended by firefighters as the search of missing people, who were swept away by devastating floods, continues in Venezuela. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Lee Smith/Reuters
Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman