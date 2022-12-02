Photography

The royals visit Boston, Mauna Loa volcano erupts and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 2, 2022

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is elected leader of the Democrats and becomes the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress; a small plane crashes into a power transmission tower in Montgomery Village, Md.; macaques are fed fruit during the annual Monkey Festival in Thailand; people protest in China against the government’s strict “zero covid” strategy. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Angela Weiss/Pool/Reuters

Dec. 1 | Somerville, Mass.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, as they depart Greentown Labs, which bills itself as the world's largest climate technology start-up incubator. The prince and princess are on a three-day trip to Boston, focused on William’s initiative to award millions of dollars to a new generation of environmental entrepreneurs whose ideas include cleaner-burning stoves and alternatives to leather.

Nov. 30 | Washington

The new House Democratic caucus chair, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), center, walks to a vote on Capitol Hill. House Democrats elected Jeffries as their leader, making him the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. He succeeds House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who led for two decades.

Nov. 29 | Doha, Qatar

U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams settles the ball during a match against Iran in Group B play of the FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. The United States beat Iran 1-0 to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Nov. 25 | Portland, Ore.

Purdue guard Brandon Newman falls into spectators during a college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Nov. 28 | Montgomery Village, Md.

Personnel extract one of two people after their small plane crashed into a transmission tower, knocking out power in the surrounding area.

Nov. 28 | Casamicciola, Italy

A dog, which was trapped in his owners' car for some 72 hours, peeks through the windshield while rescuers search for possible survivors of the family after a landslide. Authorities said the landslide, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, left at least eight people dead and others missing.

Nov. 27 | Lop Buri, Thailand

People provide a platter of fruit for the population of macaques that live in the city as it holds its annual Monkey Festival.

Nov. 29 | Big Island, Hawaii

Fountains of lava erupt on the northeast rift zone summit of the Mauna Loa volcano, which is erupting for the first time since 1984.

Nov. 28 | Chesapeake, Va.

Hundreds of people gather at Chesapeake City Park for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Walmart shooting. An overnight supervisor fatally shot six colleagues in the break room of the store before taking his own life.

Nov. 29 | Daejeon, South Korea

Cho Gi-Dong, who lost his 24-year-old daughter, Ye-jin, in the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul a month ago, cries as he visits a charnel house where her remains are kept.

Nov. 27 | Shanghai

Police officers pin down and arrest a man during a street protest. After crowds demanded that President Xi Jinping resign over “zero covid” controls that confine millions of people to their homes, authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed the Chinese government's strict strategy.

Nov. 27 | Beijing

Protesters along the Liangma River hold up their cellphones during a demonstration against China's “zero covid” policy.

