The royals visit Boston, Mauna Loa volcano erupts and more of the week’s best photos

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is elected leader of the Democrats and becomes the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress; a small plane crashes into a power transmission tower in Montgomery Village, Md.; macaques are fed fruit during the annual Monkey Festival in Thailand; people protest in China against the government’s strict “zero covid” strategy. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.