Ukrainian art students defy the dark, a lethal blizzard in western N.Y. and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 30, 2022

A blizzard struck the city of Buffalo, leaving at least 37 people dead across the region; the Kurdish community holds a march in tribute to shooting victims in Paris; revelers dressed in mock military garb take part in “Els Enfarinats,” a traditional food battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi. See 12 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Dec. 26 | Washington

Leaves are frozen in place in the Constitution Gardens pond near the Reflecting Pool on the Mall.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Andrew Harnik/AP

Dec. 27 | Washington

The Washington Monument glows on the frozen Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial.

Robert Miller/The Washington Post

Robert Miller/The Washington Post

Dec. 24 | Amherst, N.Y.

Lyla Kelly braves blizzard conditions with her dog, Maggie.

Sara Kelly/REUTERS

Sara Kelly/REUTERS

Dec. 25 | Buffalo

Snow-covered vehicles line a street after the city was deluged with lake-effect snowfall as a lethal winter storm hit the region.

Jason Murawski Jr/Reuters

Jason Murawski Jr/Reuters

Dec. 24 | Buffalo

A pedestrian braves the worst blizzard to strike the region in 50 years. At least 37 deaths in western New York have been blamed on the storm.

Malik Rainey For The Washington Post

Malik Rainey For The Washington Post

Dec. 25 | Dallas

Passengers at Dallas Love Field Airport wait to board a Southwest Airlines flight to D.C. The airline experienced a service meltdown during the storm.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

Dec. 23 | Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Migrants viewed from Ciudad Juárez in Mexico seek warmth in the bed of the Rio Bravo del Norte, as the Rio Grande is known in Mexico, while waiting in hopes of entering the United States via El Paso at the southern border.

Luis Torres/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Torres/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 26 | Paris

A march organized by the Kurdish Democratic Council in France honors the victims of an attack in which a gunman killed three people and wounded several others in the city on Dec. 23.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Dec. 25 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians enduring the ravages of Russia’s war on their country attend a Christmas service at a chapel on the grounds of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery.

Ed Ram for The Washington Post

Ed Ram for The Washington Post

Dec. 23 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Students attend a lesson at an art school during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile and drone attacks.

Vladyslav Musiienko

Vladyslav Musiienko

Dec. 28 | Ibi, Spain

Revelers in mock military garb take part in “Els Enfarinats,” a 200-year-old winter festival in which participants known as Els Enfarinats, or those covered in flour, stage a mock battle with flour, eggs and firecrackers in celebration of the Day of the Innocents, a traditional time for pranks.

Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty Images

Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 26 | Berlin

A bird is silhouetted as the setting sun makes a brief appearance from behind clouds.

David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images

David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images

