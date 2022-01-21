A snow cat, a Wolf Moon and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Early-morning snow falls at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.; worshipers celebrate Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany, in Gondar, Ethiopia; a manatee surfaces in Orange City, Fla. See eight of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/AP
EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images
GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO/REUTERS
LUKAS BARTH/REUTERS
Cristhian Meza/Municipality of Ventanilla/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Joe Burbank/AP
TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman