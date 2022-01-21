Photography

A snow cat, a Wolf Moon and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 21, 2022

Early-morning snow falls at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.; worshipers celebrate Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany, in Gondar, Ethiopia; a manatee surfaces in Orange City, Fla. See eight of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 17 | Washington, D.C.

Early-morning snow flurries fall at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jan. 17 | Mississauga, Canada

A cat plays in the snow during a huge winter storm.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/AP

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/AP

Jan. 19 | Gondar, Ethiopia

Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers get sprinkled with water in the compound of Fasilides Bath during the celebration of Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany.

EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images

EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 17 | Mexico City

A dog sits in the pews of a Catholic church on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals.

GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO/REUTERS

GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO/REUTERS

Jan. 19 | Munich, Germany

Judith Johanna Pawelke processes a coronavirus test in her interior design store, which is currently being used as a coronavirus test station.

LUKAS BARTH/REUTERS

LUKAS BARTH/REUTERS

Jan. 19 | Lima, Peru

Workers clean up an oil spill from the Peruvian refinery La Pampilla following the tsunami triggered by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Cristhian Meza/Municipality of Ventanilla/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cristhian Meza/Municipality of Ventanilla/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 19 | Orange City, Fla.

A manatee pokes its nose out of the water as it swims near the main spring at Blue Spring State Park. The manatees are attracted to the warmth of the 73-degree Fahrenheit (22.8 Celsius) spring during cold weather.

Joe Burbank/AP

Joe Burbank/AP

Jan. 17 | Glastonbury, Britain

People stand beside St. Michael's Tower as they watch the full moon, sometimes known as a “Wolf Moon,” rise behind Glastonbury Tor.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

More from the Post

A bird escort, a Georgia win and more of the week’s best photos

Martin Luther King Jr.’s family marches in D.C. for Senate action on voting rights bill

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman