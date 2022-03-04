Photography

A Biden first, a porcupine puppet and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 4, 2022

Sirens and explosions wake up Kharkiv, Ukraine; President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill; A statue of Vladimir Putin is removed from the Dreamland wax museum in Gramado, Brazil. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Feb. 26 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

A resident awakes to the sounds of sirens and explosions at dawn.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

March 2 | Dnipro, Ukraine

Eugene, 37, sits in his apartment's hallway with his girlfriend Alina, 24. In the background are Eugene's son Seva, 12, who is hugging his cousin Anya, 18. Eugene came to Dnipro after he fled the Donbas region in 2014.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

March 1 | Washington

President Biden is greeted by Democrats after delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Feb. 26 | Orlando

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 3 | Gramado, Brazil

Workers remove a statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Dreamland wax museum .

SILVIO AVILA/AFP/Getty Images

SILVIO AVILA/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 14 | Semera, Ethiopia

Girls are seen through a glass at the Agda Hotel. Thousands of Eritrean refugees, shellshocked and separated from loved ones, fled on foot through harsh terrain to escape artillery and gunfire.

EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images

EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 27 | Berlin

Supporters of Ukraine demonstrate.

CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 1 | Los Angeles

Schoolchildren run to see a two-story-tall puppet porcupine named Percy at Griffith Park. The puppet will eventually be moved to the San Diego Zoo.

Richard Vogel/AP

Richard Vogel/AP

March 3 | Hwaseong, South Korea

A green frog sits on a moth orchid at a local agricultural research center two days ahead of "gyeongchip," the day when frogs awake from hibernation.

YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More from the Post

Key moments during President Biden’s first State of the Union address

People across the globe protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher