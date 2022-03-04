A Biden first, a porcupine puppet and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Sirens and explosions wake up Kharkiv, Ukraine; President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Capitol Hill; A statue of Vladimir Putin is removed from the Dreamland wax museum in Gramado, Brazil. See nine of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
SILVIO AVILA/AFP/Getty Images
EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP/Getty Images
CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Richard Vogel/AP
YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
More from the Post
Key moments during President Biden’s first State of the Union address
People across the globe protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher