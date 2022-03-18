Photography

A Breonna Taylor tribute, the hands of Holi and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 18, 2022

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, cries during an unveiling of a Breonna Taylor painting in Louisville; an osprey lands as the Artemis I Moon-bound rocket rolls out at Kennedy Space Center; Cholita wrestlers perform for Electro Preste in La Paz, Bolivia. See eight of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

March 12 | Louisville

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, cries as she stands with her friend Tooshy Hamilton, left, and sister Stephanie Baskin, right, at KULA Gallery during an unveiling of a Breonna Taylor painting.

March 10 | Odessa, Ukraine

Volunteers put sandbags around the Monument to the Duke de Richelieu for protection from a possible Russian attack.

March 8 | Odessa, Ukraine

A woman who gave her name as Katya examines a rifle during a weapons training session. She said she worked as a dance coach and city guide and had dreamed of one day emigrating. “But not now. Now I feel that my place is here, in my motherland.”

March 11 | Mariupol, Ukraine

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires.

March 17 | Merritt Island, Fla.

An osprey comes in for a landing as the Artemis I Moon-bound rocket rolls out for a dress rehearsal test at the Kennedy Space Center.

March 12 | La Paz, Bolivia

Cholita wrestlers stage a performance on the street during the Electro Preste celebration, which combines traditional and modern customs.

March 17 | Aldershot, England

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William laugh while Lt. Col. Rob Money puts a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter, Gaia Money, as they attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks.

March 18 | Ahmedabad, India

Hindu devotees pray as they are sprayed with colored water at a temple during Holi celebrations.

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher