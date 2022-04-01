An Oscars’ slap, a Balloon Fiesta and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Bogotá, Colombia, celebrates the 35th anniversary of its anti-narcotics police force; Chris Rock gets slapped during the Oscars; hot air balloons take flight for the King Valley Balloon Fiesta in Australia. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Fernando Vergara/AP
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Heidi Levine for The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Photos: Families grieve for fallen Ukrainian soldiers
Looks and trends from the Oscars red carpet
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher