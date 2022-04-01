Photography

An Oscars’ slap, a Balloon Fiesta and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 1, 2022

Bogotá, Colombia, celebrates the 35th anniversary of its anti-narcotics police force; Chris Rock gets slapped during the Oscars; hot air balloons take flight for the King Valley Balloon Fiesta in Australia. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

March 25 | Washington, D.C.

Tali Spira, of Baltimore, shows off her flow arts-style dance moves March 25 at the Tidal Basin.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

March 25 | Pokrovske, Ukraine

Aleksandr Valeriovych Ishutinov, 54, and Iryna Volodymyrivna Chystakova, 51, get married after a brief separation while Aleksandr joined the army to fight in the war.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

March 29 | Washington, D.C.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson looks at the press while meeting with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah in his office.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

March 30 | Bogotá, Colombia

A drug-sniffing dog stands with its handler during a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the anti-narcotics police force.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

March 27 | Hollywood

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

March 25 | Alexandria, Va.

A couple takes a selfie in front of the art installation “I Love You” on opening night along the Alexandria waterfront. The installation was created by R&R Studios.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 27 | Wangaratta, Australia

Spectators watch as hot air balloons take flight from Brown Brothers Milawa Airfield during the King Valley Balloon Fiesta.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

March 31 | Myersville, Md.

A lightning strike appears through a rainbow after heavy thunderstorms.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

March 27 | Kyiv, Ukraine

Tatyana Symenonko, 68, clutches her British shorthair gray cat in a plastic bag to her chest as she arrived with others who fled the city of Irpin through a humanitarian corridor.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

March 29 | Odessa, Ukraine

Relatives of Ivan Lipskiy grieve at his casket during a memorial service for five Ukrainian soldiers.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

More from the Post

Photos: Families grieve for fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Looks and trends from the Oscars red carpet

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Dee Swan, Monique Woo, Stephen Cook and Troy Witcher