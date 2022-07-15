Remarkable new image of space, an elephant rescue and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures the “Cosmic Cliffs” of the Carina Nebula; chaos ensues in Sri Lanka over the country’s economic and political collapse; an adult elephant and her calf are rescued from a manhole in Thailand. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
NASA/Reuters
NASA/Reuters
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Sarah Silbiger/Reuters
Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation/AFP/Getty Images
Tom Brenner for The Washington Post
Bill O’Leary
Christian Charisius/DPA/AP
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
More from the Post
Stunning fireworks display, rescued turtle returns to the sea and more of the week’s best photos
In photos and videos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan president’s home
The scene after protesters stormed the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minister
Scenes of July’s ‘buck’ supermoon around the world
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook