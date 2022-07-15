Photography

Remarkable new image of space, an elephant rescue and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 15, 2022

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures the “Cosmic Cliffs” of the Carina Nebula; chaos ensues in Sri Lanka over the country’s economic and political collapse; an adult elephant and her calf are rescued from a manhole in Thailand. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

NASA/Reuters

July 12

The “Cosmic Cliffs” of the Carina Nebula are seen in an image captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe.

July 13 | Colombo, Sri Lanka

A protester sits on a chair, surrounded by others, after storming Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office, demanding he resign after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid an economic crisis. Rajapaksa fled on a military jet after angry protesters seized his home and office, and he appointed Wickremesinghe acting president, who declared a nationwide state of emergency to counter swelling protests.

July 9 | Colombo, Sri Lanka

Demonstrators protest at President Rajapaksa’s house after he fled the country amid an economic crisis.

July 10 | Chasiv Yar, Ukraine

Residents watch rescuers as they wait for news about their relatives trapped under the rubble of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike.

July 12 | Washington, D.C.

Stephen Ayres, a rioter in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, speaks to Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn after his testimony before the House select committee’s public hearing on Capitol Hill.

July 13 | Nakhon Nayok, Thailand

A mother elephant is lifted away from a manhole during a rescue operation to recover its baby calf that had fallen into the hole. The mother was sedated in order to allow the rescue to proceed.

July 11 | Washington, D.C.

Visitors peer through a security fence along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.

July 12 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden takes a selfie with a guest and her screaming toddler as he hosts the White House congressional picnic on the South Lawn.

July 12 | Schleswig-Holstein, Germany

Young seals are seen before feeding in a pool at the Friedrichskoog seal station.

July 13 | Putilovo, Russia

A full moon rises over a house east of St. Petersburg. July’s full moon is special. Not only is it a supermoon — which appears larger than a “regular” full moon — but it is the biggest and brightest full moon of 2022. The supermoon is known as the buck moon, since the moon occurs when male deer, called bucks, sport their newly grown antlers.

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook