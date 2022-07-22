Photography

A pelican takes a ride, a wildfire scorches France and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 22, 2022

Western Europe deals with an unforgiving heat wave as emergency services confront spreading wildfires; young boys salute Ukrainian soldiers while playing at a self-made checkpoint in Kharkiv; Ivana Trump’s casket is carried from a church after her funeral in New York. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

CATHRIN MUELLER/REUTERS

July 19 | Hamburg

A polar bear swims to cool off at the Hagenbeck Zoo.

July 20 | Bucharest, Romania

A woman cools off near a city fountain at sunset as a severe heat wave is forecast across the country.

July 19 | Brittany, France

Firefighters spray water on a wildfire raging in the Monts d’Arrée, near Brasparts. A heat wave fueling ferocious wildfires in Europe pushed temperatures in Britain over 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time after regional heat records tumbled in France.

July 20 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

Maksym and Andrii, both 11, holding plastic guns, salute Ukrainian soldiers while playing at a self-made checkpoint on a highway.

July 16 | Nahuala, Guatemala

Indigenous people bury Melvin Guachiac, 13, at the Municipal Cemetery. Melvin was among 51 migrants found dead June 27 inside an unventilated truck trailer abandoned in San Antonio after a crossing from Mexico.

July 20 | New York

Pallbearers carry the casket of Ivana Trump out of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after her funeral.

July 18 | Pacifica, Calif.

People take pictures of a dead humpback whale, whose cause of death is still unknown according to local media, that washed up on Sharp Park Beach.

July 19 | London

The scene at the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds during a historic heat wave.

July 19 | Takoma Park, Md.

A young boy stands with his mother at a booth at Piney Branch Elementary School as she votes in the Maryland primary election.

July 18 | London

A police officer gives water to a British soldier of the Household Division, wearing the traditional bearskin hat of his unit, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace.

July 20 | Kabul

A pet pelican is sprayed with water while standing on top of a car.

