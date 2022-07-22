A pelican takes a ride, a wildfire scorches France and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Western Europe deals with an unforgiving heat wave as emergency services confront spreading wildfires; young boys salute Ukrainian soldiers while playing at a self-made checkpoint in Kharkiv; Ivana Trump’s casket is carried from a church after her funeral in New York. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
CATHRIN MUELLER/REUTERS
CATHRIN MUELLER/REUTERS
Vadim Ghirda/AP
LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
CARLOS ALONZO/AFP/Getty Images
Julia Nikhinson/AP
CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
James Forde for The Washington Post
Robb Hill for The Washington Post
Matt Dunham/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook and Kenneth Dickerman