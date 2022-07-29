Photography

Beagles rescued, reactions to the Pope’s apology and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 29, 2022

Pope Francis travels to Canada to apologize for the church’s role of abuse in the Indigenous residential school system; Beagles rescued from a Virginia laboratory breeding facility and a raging wildfire near Yosemite National Park burns more than 16,700 acres becoming the state’s largest wildfire of the season. See 10 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Ryan M. Kelly/For The Washington Post

July 21 | Fairfax, Va.

Sue Bell laughs as she is licked by a beagle at Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides pet adoption. The dog is one of more than a dozen beagles that arrived at the location. The dogs were a fraction of approximately 4,000 beagles rescued from a research facility where the conditions were found to be inhumane.

July 26 | Old Towne St. Peters, Mo.

Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog, Bebe, as he and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by first responders from Central County Fire and Rescue after flooding from Dardenne Creek inundated the neighborhood during heavy rains.

July 23 | Poolesville, Md.

Trey Cook, left, and Charlie Thomas leap from the C & O canal foot bridge at Riley’s Lock into Seneca Creek at the mouth of the Potomac River.

July 27 | Irvine, Calif.

Competitors in the Women’s LC 200 Meter Backstroke Final start during day two of the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships.

July 25 | Wheaton, Md.

A butterfly rests on a flower at Brookside Gardens.

July 27 | Washington

Cecil Phipps, with wife Kathleen, right, and friend Debbie Pennington, points to the name of John Holmes, his friend from basic training who was killed in 1950 as the Korean Veterans War Memorial Foundation opens its Wall of Remembrance.

July 25 | Maskwacis, Alberta

A man reacts during ceremonies where Pope Francis apologized to Canada’s native people on their land for the Church’s role in schools where Indigenous children were abused.

July 26 | Moscow

Brittney Griner leaves the Russian court. The Phoenix Mercury player returned to court, where her defense team called witnesses to support their case for leniency after she pleaded guilty to carrying cannabis oil into Russia. She could be sent to prison for up to 10 years.

July 26 | Washington

Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI.

July 23 | Mariposa County, Calif.

Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns.

