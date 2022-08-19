Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel, a tribute to Elvis and more of the week’s best photos

Photography
Rep. Liz Cheney waits to vote in the Wyoming Republican primary; the House passes the Inflation Reduction Act; surfers compete in the Outerknown Tahiti Pro on the men’s World Surf League Championship tour; Taliban militants celebrate in Kabul to mark a year since the end of the Afghan war. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Jerome Brouillet/AFP/Getty Images
Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post
Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post
Vitaly Nevar/Reuters
Matthias Schrader/AP
Michael Probst/AP
Reuters
Credits
Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook