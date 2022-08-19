Photography

Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel, a tribute to Elvis and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 19, 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney waits to vote in the Wyoming Republican primary; the House passes the Inflation Reduction Act; surfers compete in the Outerknown Tahiti Pro on the men’s World Surf League Championship tour; Taliban militants celebrate in Kabul to mark a year since the end of the Afghan war. See 11 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Aug. 13 | Gaithersburg, Md.

The Itsy Bitsy Spider Wheel ride towers over concession stands on the midway at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Jackson, Wyo.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), center, waits in line to vote at the Teton County Library with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, right, during the Republican primary election.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Aug. 16 | Woodbridge, Va.

Laarni Arnold, left, an employee at the Potomac Place assisted-living facility, dances with resident Queen Dickerson as an Elvis Presley tribute artist, Elvis E, entertains on the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Aug. 9 | Washington

Lando the poodle gets a spray of water from owner Tom Willcox at the S Street Dog Park.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Teahupo'o, French Polynesia

Brazil's Samuel Pupo competes during the Outerknown Tahiti Pro 2022 on the men's World Surf League Championship tour.

Jerome Brouillet/AFP/Getty Images

Jerome Brouillet/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 12 | Washington

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) calls the final vote for the Inflation Reduction Act in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post

Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post

Aug. 15 | Kabul

Taliban militants celebrate in the square in front of the U.S. Embassy to mark a year since the group swept into the Afghan capital, ending a long, brutal war and upending the lives of millions.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Aug. 17 | Kaliningrad region, Russia

Iranian marines take part in the Seaborne Assault international competition, part of the International Army Games, at the Khmelevka firing ground.

Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

Aug. 18 | Munich

Spectators in the Olympic Stadium protect themselves from heavy rain interrupting the athletics competition during the European Championships, a multisport event.

Matthias Schrader/AP

Matthias Schrader/AP

Aug. 19 | Frankfurt, Germany

Black Angus cattle eat hay on a farm in the Taunus region.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

Aug. 17 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

Rescuers at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Reuters

Reuters

More from the Post

Sturgeon supermoon, World Elephant Day and more of the week’s best photos

Celebration, uncertainty and fear grip Kabul one year on

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann and Stephen Cook