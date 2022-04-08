Photography

A historic week in Washington as the brutality continues in Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 8, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court; tornadoes hit the Southeast; and evidence of Russian brutality in Bucha, Ukraine. See 13 of the week’s most interesting images from around the world, as selected by Washington Post photo editors.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

April 7 | Washington, D.C.

Regina Langley, center, who came from New Jersey to be there for the moment, reacts with others to the news that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate.

April 5 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden, after signing an executive order to strengthen access to the Affordable Care Act, hands the pen to former president Barack Obama, who was among those at the White House for the event.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 3 | Minneapolis

South Carolina's Destanni Henderson shoots during the NCAA tournament final. South Carolina beat Connecticut 64-49 to take the title.

Eric Gay/AP

March 31 | Tarcoles, Costa Rica

An American crocodile in the Tarcoles River.

LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images

April 6 | Pembroke, Ga.

Tornado damage in Pembroke, about 30 miles west of Savannah. More than 38 tornadoes were reported over the course of the day across the Southeast, with particularly destructive twisters hitting Georgia and South Carolina.

Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post

April 4 | Memphis

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and others reflect at the spot at the Lorraine Motel where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot 54 years earlier.

Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian/AP

April 8 | Roma, Tex.

Linda Nallaely of Mexico holds her 8-year-old son, Angel, as they prepare to climb the bank of the Rio Grande after wading with others into the United States from Mexico.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

April 3 | Bucha, Ukraine

Andriy Leshbon, left, and Larisa Savenko outside Savenko's damaged home in war-ravaged Bucha. "A Russian APC was parked at my garden for three days,” she said. "The gunfire did not stop for a moment."

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

Some images may be disturbing because of graphic content, including images of bodies found in Bucha, Ukraine.

April 8 | Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Dozens were injured and at least 50 were killed, authorities said, in a Russian rocket attack on a train station as evacuees were departing.

Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post

April 3 | Bucha, Ukraine

Volunteers carry away one of the eight bodies of civilian men, two of whom had their hands bonded together behind their backs. A Ukrainian police commander said that the victims were tortured and executed by Russian forces.

Heidi Levine for The Washington Post

April 5 | Bucha, Ukraine

A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house.

Felipe Dana/AP

March 31 | Kashparo-Mykolaivka, Ukraine

Liudmilya, left, embraces her friend and neighbor Nadezhda outside her damaged home. Nadezhda’s home was peppered with shrapnel and gunfire during the village’s occupation by Russian troops.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

