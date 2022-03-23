Photos: The cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Washington

Photography
Thousands of visitors crowded the Tidal Basin for the return of the cherry blossoms after two years of the festival’s pandemic cancellations. The symbolism of the fleetingly beautiful blossoms was easy to grasp for many this year.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook