Photos: The cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Washington

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 23, 2022

Thousands of visitors crowded the Tidal Basin for the return of the cherry blossoms after two years of the festival’s pandemic cancellations. The symbolism of the fleetingly beautiful blossoms was easy to grasp for many this year.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 21

People gather along the Tidal Basin for the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. As covid-19 precautions begin to lift around the country large crowds are able to once again descend upon the region to see the blossoming cherry trees.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

A blooming cherry tree at the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

Bridgette Guevara, 14, of Springfield, Va., has photos taken, in her quinceanera dress, at the Tidal Basin as people gather to see the cherry blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

Ro Sood, center, of San Francisco, and Natasha Sidhu, right, laugh after Sood proposed to Sidhu near the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

People gather near the Tidal Basin to view the cherry blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

Cherry blossoms in Lower Senate Park on Capitol Hill.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

March 20

Cherry blossoms are seen along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

People stroll near the cherry blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

People gather at sunrise along the Tidal Basin to view the blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

A flashlight used by a photographer illuminates a blooming cherry tree.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 21

People walk along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 21

As the sun rises, Mai Nguyen and Brian Chang, of Arlington, Va., kiss during a photo shoot in their wedding attire along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 22

A passenger views the cherry blossoms from a vehicle in traffic.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 21

Cherry blossoms peak along the Tidal Basin.

Kevin Ambrose

Kevin Ambrose

March 21

A woman takes photos of the cherry blossoms.

Kevin Ambrose

Kevin Ambrose

March 22

People relax under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 22

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial amid the cherry trees in full bloom.

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

March 23

People walk among the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

March 23

Sightseers walk under the canopy of cherry blossom trees in peak bloom along the Tidal Basin.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook