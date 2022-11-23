In a warming climate, nomads are giving up a way of life in Kashmir

Climate
Once an important part of the famed Silk Road trade route, India’s Ladakh region, a mountainous cold desert that borders China and Pakistan, is now almost inhospitable to even longtime pastoralists grazing their goats on the mountainside. Climate change has transformed this part of Asia, with shifting weather patterns that cause regular flooding, landslides and drought.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
For Konchok Dorjey, a longtime resident of Kharnak village, the volatility of these changes exacerbated an already challenging existence. Dorjey, 45, chose to migrate with his family in search of a better life, trading his nomadic lifestyle raising cashmere-producing goats for a life in town driving a taxi.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Now living in a regional town called Leh, Dorjey and his family are among hundreds who have also migrated from sparsely populated villages to urban centers. For many, food security, health care and education helped drive their migration. But worsening climatic conditions hastened their flight.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Authorities attempted to address some of the problems in the countryside, building prefab huts for nomads and updating animal feed facilities in villages. But Dorjey says he is skeptical that such efforts would stop migration.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
In the past two decades, many of Kharnak’s pasturelands have become barren because of unusual weather. Ladakh — home to thousands of glaciers, including Siachen glacier, one of the longest outside the polar region — belongs to what’s dubbed the water tower of Asia. Fed by some of the region’s glaciers, the Indus Basin irrigation system serves India and China, and is considered a lifeline for Pakistan’s agricultural land.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Many glaciers that once covered the surrounding peaks have receded at an alarming rate, threatening the water supply of millions of people.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Dorjey said he can’t take the nomad out of himself.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Mukhtar Khan/AP
“It was the hardest decision in my life to leave my village. My soul is still here,” he said. But he also acknowledged he was thinking less and less of returning, as “urban life has possessed and softened me.”
Mukhtar Khan/AP
