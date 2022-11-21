Photography

Communites come together to hold vigils for victims of Club Q shooting

By Morgan Coates | Nov 21, 2022

A 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons.

Hannah Martin holds a candle with her son, Samuel Martin, 9, both of Colorado Springs, during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs.

People hold candles during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs.

Carly McCarthy gets emotional during a candlelight vigil at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco.

Center from left, Britney Fick, 22, and Madi Grauer, both of Colorado Springs, hold candles during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs.

Leo Brown looks up while holding a candle during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah.

Demonstrators hold images of trans individuals killed by gun violence in remembrance of their lives on November 20, 2022 in New York City. Although planned in advance, this event coincides with a mass shooting in Colorado at a bar designated as a safe place for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis at a vigil for the victims of the Saturday night Club Q shooting at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

People embrace in the overflow crowd outside the Vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church related to the shooting inside Club Q last night on, Sunday November 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs.

.A memorial sprang up for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco’s WeHo in West Hollywood

