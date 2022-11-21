Communites come together to hold vigils for victims of Club Q shooting

Photography
A 22-year-old gunman entered the LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Hannah Martin holds a candle with her son, Samuel Martin, 9, both of Colorado Springs, during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs.
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
People hold candles during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs.
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Carly McCarthy gets emotional during a candlelight vigil at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Center from left, Britney Fick, 22, and Madi Grauer, both of Colorado Springs, hold candles during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs.
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Leo Brown looks up while holding a candle during a vigil at Temple Beit Torah.
Rachel Woolf/For The Washington Post
Alex Kent/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold images of trans individuals killed by gun violence in remembrance of their lives on November 20, 2022 in New York City. Although planned in advance, this event coincides with a mass shooting in Colorado at a bar designated as a safe place for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Alex Kent/Getty Images
The Denver Post via AP
Leia-jhene Seals hugs R.J. Lewis at a vigil for the victims of the Saturday night Club Q shooting at All Souls Unitarian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
The Denver Post via AP
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
People embrace in the overflow crowd outside the Vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church related to the shooting inside Club Q last night on, Sunday November 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs.
Matthew Staver/For the Washington Post
Damian Dovarganes/AP
.A memorial sprang up for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., outside Rocco’s WeHo in West Hollywood
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates