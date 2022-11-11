Photography

COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt - Week 1

By Michael Birnbaum | Nov 11, 2022

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt —This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference is nearly halfway through, as policymakers fight over how best to protect the world from the worst effects of global warming and whether to pay the most vulnerable countries damages to compensate them for the problems they are already facing.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One as he leaves Egypt after attending the COP27 summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Global Climate and Health Community speak to media after their protest during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on November 11, 2022.

Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

These events can feel chaotic, energetic, and sometimes frustrating. Energy lobbyists cross paths with Greenpeace activists. Companies dreaming up new technologies to reduce emissions hawk their ideas, while countries promote the greenest version of themselves, regardless of their actual track record. Somewhere along the way, agreements are struck -- so is the hope -- to reduce the worst effects of warming.

Climate activists protest as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 11, 2022.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The news isn’t all bad. Countries have come together to increase private investments to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change. And President Biden on Friday touted his signature climate achievement, the Inflation Reduction Act, which dedicates roughly $370 billion toward climate and energy investments that advocates say will help reshape industries that contribute to a clean energy transition.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, as they attend the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

But even with that domestic triumph in hand, Biden was met with much more skepticism this year than last. A year ago in Scotland, world leaders praised him for undoing Trump’s climate record. This year, developing countries have been far more skeptical of U.S. claims of progress, and far more aggressive in pushing for financial compensation for the worst effects of climate change.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Peter Dejong/AP

Medical workers from various countries perform a "die-in" to protest the effect of climate change on health issues at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Thomas Hartwell/AP

Demonstrators show "stop oil in Africa" written on their hands during a protest with Stop Pipelines coalition against pipelines in East Africa at the COP27 U.N.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

World Bank President David Malpass speaks during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 9, 2022.

Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks through the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Peter Dejong/AP

A demonstrator kneels with their hands tied as they participate in a silent protest for climate justice and human rights at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Peter Dejong/AP

The world needs a breakthrough. Climate change contributed to catastrophic floods in Pakistan and Ethiopia. It has sparked a devastating drought in Somalia. This summer was the hottest on record in Europe, which was hit by the largest-ever wildfires. Climate scientists say the goal of limiting average global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit – the level widely seen as necessary to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change -- is slipping away.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a news conference, as the COP27 climate summit takes place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 7, 2022.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

A child visits the green zone during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 10, 2022.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

An activist holds a placard amid a demonstration at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 9, 2022.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

AY Young, a producer, singer, songwriter, entertainer and entrepreneur, performs at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Peter Dejong/AP

An attendee from Tuvalu poses for a photo during the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on November 9, 2022.

Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre on November 8, 2022.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Hopes were high at the previous gathering last year in Glasgow, Scotland, because it was the Biden administration’s first tour on the world’s climate stage after four years of climate-skeptic policies from former president Donald Trump. This year is different: there are fewer expectations of a breakthrough, and the world has been hit by the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, and painful inflation that is constraining ambitions.

People visit the green zone during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on November 9, 2022.

Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attends the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on November 9, 2022.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

COP Civic Space coalition members attend a protest in solidarity with political prisoners and embattled civil society, at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on November 10, 2022.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

This year’s host is different too: Egypt is an authoritarian country run by its military, and there is little room for dissent. Hanging over the gathering is a fight over the fate of a prominent British-Egyptian political prisoner, Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has stopped drinking water in protest of his treatment. Protesters complain that they aren’t being allowed to hold gatherings close to where negotiators are doing their work. And at one news conference, an Egyptian lawmaker stood up to berate Abdel Fattah’s sister before being escorted away by U.N. security.

Sanaa Seif, the sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, attends climate activists protest demanding climate justice and human rights during the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on November 10, 2022.

Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Egyptian member of parliament Amr Darwish (C-L) is escorted outside by United Nations security after standing up in the audience to berate Sanaa Seif, sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, during a press conference on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference on November 7, 2022.

Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

And China and the United States – the world’s two biggest emitters – aren’t talking, after Beijing suspended climate talks in protest of a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan in August.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is pictured during the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre on November 9, 2022.

Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua speaks during a news conference at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on November 9, 2022.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

With a week to go, much remains unresolved. Climate advocates hope more countries will agree on ambitious targets – and that they will take the actions needed to live up to the commitments they have already made. And the most vulnerable countries hope for some commitments from the richest nations on money to compensate for climate loss and damage – an achievement that remains a long shot.

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and others attend the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 7, 2022.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, hugs President of France, Emmanuel Macron, during a bilateral meeting, at the COP27 summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Ludovic Marin/AP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) poses for selfies during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on November 7, 2022.

Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Jordan's King Abdullah II, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Saudi Adel Al-Jubeir, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and other leaders pose for a family photo during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 7, 2022.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Frankie the dinosaur, the UN's climate change mascot, visits the COP27 climate summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 10, 2022.

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre during the start of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 7, 2022.

Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

