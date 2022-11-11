COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt - Week 1

This year’s host is different too: Egypt is an authoritarian country run by its military, and there is little room for dissent. Hanging over the gathering is a fight over the fate of a prominent British-Egyptian political prisoner, Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has stopped drinking water in protest of his treatment. Protesters complain that they aren’t being allowed to hold gatherings close to where negotiators are doing their work. And at one news conference, an Egyptian lawmaker stood up to berate Abdel Fattah’s sister before being escorted away by U.N. security.