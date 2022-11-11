COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt - Week 1

Photography
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt —This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference is nearly halfway through, as policymakers fight over how best to protect the world from the worst effects of global warming and whether to pay the most vulnerable countries damages to compensate them for the problems they are already facing.
These events can feel chaotic, energetic, and sometimes frustrating. Energy lobbyists cross paths with Greenpeace activists. Companies dreaming up new technologies to reduce emissions hawk their ideas, while countries promote the greenest version of themselves, regardless of their actual track record. Somewhere along the way, agreements are struck -- so is the hope -- to reduce the worst effects of warming.
The news isn’t all bad. Countries have come together to increase private investments to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change. And President Biden on Friday touted his signature climate achievement, the Inflation Reduction Act, which dedicates roughly $370 billion toward climate and energy investments that advocates say will help reshape industries that contribute to a clean energy transition.
But even with that domestic triumph in hand, Biden was met with much more skepticism this year than last. A year ago in Scotland, world leaders praised him for undoing Trump’s climate record. This year, developing countries have been far more skeptical of U.S. claims of progress, and far more aggressive in pushing for financial compensation for the worst effects of climate change.
The world needs a breakthrough. Climate change contributed to catastrophic floods in Pakistan and Ethiopia. It has sparked a devastating drought in Somalia. This summer was the hottest on record in Europe, which was hit by the largest-ever wildfires. Climate scientists say the goal of limiting average global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit – the level widely seen as necessary to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change -- is slipping away.
Hopes were high at the previous gathering last year in Glasgow, Scotland, because it was the Biden administration’s first tour on the world’s climate stage after four years of climate-skeptic policies from former president Donald Trump. This year is different: there are fewer expectations of a breakthrough, and the world has been hit by the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, and painful inflation that is constraining ambitions.
This year’s host is different too: Egypt is an authoritarian country run by its military, and there is little room for dissent. Hanging over the gathering is a fight over the fate of a prominent British-Egyptian political prisoner, Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has stopped drinking water in protest of his treatment. Protesters complain that they aren’t being allowed to hold gatherings close to where negotiators are doing their work. And at one news conference, an Egyptian lawmaker stood up to berate Abdel Fattah’s sister before being escorted away by U.N. security.
And China and the United States – the world’s two biggest emitters – aren’t talking, after Beijing suspended climate talks in protest of a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan in August.
With a week to go, much remains unresolved. Climate advocates hope more countries will agree on ambitious targets – and that they will take the actions needed to live up to the commitments they have already made. And the most vulnerable countries hope for some commitments from the richest nations on money to compensate for climate loss and damage – an achievement that remains a long shot.
