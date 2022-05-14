Crowds gather in D.C. and across the U.S. to protest for abortion rights

Photography
Protesters gather in Washington and at more than 380 events across the country on Saturday, including in New York City, San Antonio, Chicago and Los Angeles, to demand safe and legal access to abortion.
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/AP
Crowds gather in D.C., cities nationwide to advocate for abortion rights
The scene at the Supreme Court after a leaked document said justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman