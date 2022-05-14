Photography

Crowds gather in D.C. and across the U.S. to protest for abortion rights

By Kenneth Dickerman | May 14, 2022

Protesters gather in Washington and at more than 380 events across the country on Saturday, including in New York City, San Antonio, Chicago and Los Angeles, to demand safe and legal access to abortion.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Washington D.C.

People gather near the Washington Monument. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Washington D.C.

The Women’s March, Planned Parenthood and other groups march to declare “bans off our bodies.” (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Washington D.C.

People gather for a rally. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Washington D.C.

Kat Westaway talks with two other woman at the Bans Off My Body March. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)

Washington D.C.

Austin Warrington, from Charlottesville, helps unfurl a giant banner. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)

Washington D.C.

Demonstrators gather at the Washington Monument. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

Washington D.C.

Erin Connelly, who is eight months pregnant, holds up a sign. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

New York City

Protesters hold up signs during an abortion rights demonstration. (Jeenah Moon/AP)

Jeenah Moon/AP

Jeenah Moon/AP

New York City

People gathered, weilding signs and other methods of communication, in cities across the U.S. in support of Roe v. Wade. (Jeenah Moon/AP)

New York City

Protestors begin crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. (Jeenah Moon/AP)

New York City

Protestors rally in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. (Jeenah Moon/AP)

Los Angeles

Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade. (Aude Guerrucci/Reuters)

Atlanta

Abortion rights protesters participate in a rally.. (Alyssa Pointer/Reuters)

Atlanta

Christa Vonderburg participates in a rally.(Leah Millis/Reuters)

Houston

Abortion rights protesters hold signs. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

Houston

A man holds a sign during a protest. (Photo by Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images)

More from the Post

Crowds gather in D.C., cities nationwide to advocate for abortion rights

The scene at the Supreme Court after a leaked document said justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman