Photography

Photos: The scene after damaging tornadoes hit Louisiana

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 15, 2022

A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Destruction is seen from a tornado that tore through the area west of New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

A person walks through a heavily damaged home following a tornado.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | New Iberia, La.

People survey damage to a building.

Leslie Westbrook/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP

Dec. 14 | Keithville, La.

Debris is piled up following severe weather.

Jake Bleiberg/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

People help each other through the rubble after a tornado.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

A person walks amid rubble.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Destruction is seen from a tornado that hit a neighborhood.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Allyson Mitchell walks in the rain after she arrived to help her niece, whose home was destroyed.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Police and rescue personnel gather in a neighborhood that was hit by a tornado.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

An Atmos Energy employee checks on gas lines in an area.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Arabi, La.

A damaged house after a confirmed tornado hit along Friscoville Avenue.

Matthew Hinton/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Trinity Allen, 4, stands in the rain with her grandmother after they came to help friends.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

The scene of destruction near New Orleans.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi and southeast Alabama remained under a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch, reserved for the most serious twister threats, until 8 p.m. Central time Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP

Dec. 14 | Arabi, La.

A downed street sign lies on the ground.

Matthew Hinton/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Residents stand outside homes destroyed by a tornado.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Dec. 14 | Killona, La.

Dark clouds hang over Bradley Lane after a tornado destroyed several mobile homes in the area.

Leslie Westbrook/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP

As storms continued to pass through southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening, more than 40,000 customers were without power according to PowerOutage.US.

Dec. 14 | Gretna, La.

A resident assesses his damaged home after a tornado traveled along the Mississippi River, just south of New Orleans.

Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 14 | Aribi, La.

People survey the tornado damage.

Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 14 | Aribi, La.

Utility crews begin to work on damage to power lines.

Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dec. 14 | Gretna, La.

A home is damaged after a tornado hit, south of New Orleans.

Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook