Photos: The scene after damaging tornadoes hit Louisiana

Photography
A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021’s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Leslie Westbrook/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP
Jake Bleiberg/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Matthew Hinton/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP
Matthew Hinton/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Leslie Westbrook/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP
As storms continued to pass through southeast Louisiana Wednesday evening, more than 40,000 customers were without power according to PowerOutage.US.
Leslie Westbrook/The Times-Picayune/Advocate/AP
Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Christiana Botic/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
More from the Post
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
Damaging tornado hits New Orleans for second time this year
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook