Photography

Photos: The scene following a deadly shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Va.

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 23, 2022

An overnight supervisor at a Walmart opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Chesapeake, Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

Alex Brandon/AP

The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers found him, police said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left at least six people wounded, including one critically.

The store in Virginia’s second-largest city, was busy just before the attack Tuesday night as people stocked up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station.

Nov. 22

Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va.

Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

Nov. 22

In this image taken from video, police respond to the shooting at Walmart.

WAVY-TV 10/AP

Nov. 23

Authorities exit the store following the shooting.

Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

Nov. 22

Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski delivers an update to the press on the shooting.

Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

Nov. 23

Law enforcement, including the FBI, work at the scene inside the store.

Alex Brandon/AP

Nov. 23

A forensics van leaves as law enforcement work the scene.

Alex Brandon/AP

Nov. 23

Police officers work at the scene.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 23

A law enforcement investigator wears a protective covering as they investigate.

Alex Brandon/AP

Nov. 23

A member of the FBI works outside the scene of the store shooting,

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 23

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, right, delivers remarks alongside of police public information officer Konsinski during a press conference at the police department.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 23

Briana Tyler speaks with the Associated Press about witnessing the shooting at the Walmart where she works.

Alex Brandon/AP

Nov. 23

An FBI member pushes a shopping cart at the scene.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nov. 23

A Virginia State policeman gestures at members of the media to stay at the back of the parking lot.

Jay Paul/Reuters

Nov. 23

The media work in the parking lot of the Walmart.

Jay Paul/Reuters

Nov. 23

Members of law enforcement stand outside the store.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 23

Bilal Muhammad, from the "Stop The Violence" team, displays an anti-violence banner outside the Walmart.

Carlos Bernate for The Washington Post

Nov. 23

Crime scene tape blocks the parking lot outside of the store.

Bastien Inzaurralde/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 23

A car sits cordoned off in the store's parking lot.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 23

Jeannie Griffith stands near a car displaying a poster, that reads "Need prayer? I’m here," in the Walmart parking lot.

Jay Paul/Reuters

Nov 23

Law enforcement teams gather outside the store.

Carlos Bernate for The Washington Post

Nov. 23

Rosario Hines returns to get her car with the help of an FBI agent.

Jay Paul/Reuters

Nov. 23

A first responder checks a parked car at the scene.

Alex Brandon/AP

Nov. 23

Onlookers watch as law enforcement investigate at the scene.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nov. 23

Police officers talk with a security officer at the scene.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nov. 23

Garnet Raby, 70, who lives in a van in the Walmart parking lot, awaits word on workers she considers friends.

Laura Vozzella/The Washington Post

Nov. 23

A makeshift memorial was put up outside of the Walmart where the shooting occurred, last night.

Carlos Bernate for The Washington Post

