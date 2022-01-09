Photography

Dozens of people left with life-threatening injuries after fire ravages New York apartment complex

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 9, 2022

More than 30 people have life-threatening injuries after a fire ravaged a New York apartment complex Sunday, officials said, calling the disaster one of the worst in the city’s history.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

The fire started in a duplex apartment in the 19-story building and spread quickly through an open door, authorities said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Emergency first responders at the scene.

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx.

Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Emergency first responders at the scene of the fire.

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

A member of the FDNY at the scene of the fire.

Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Emergency personnel from the FDNY provide medical aid.

Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Lloyd Mitchell/Reuters

Emergency first responders at the scene of the fire in the Bronx where a fire broke out at an apatrment complex.

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Emergency first outside of the apartment building.

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Firefighters work outside the apartment building.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Ladders are put up beside the apartment building.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Yuki Iwamura/AP

A curtain hangs outside a window.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Firefighters and NYPD officers work outside the apartment building.

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Yuki Iwamura/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman