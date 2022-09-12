Photography

Photos: The scene on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 12, 2022

See what the celebrities are wearing on the red carpet before the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Dan Steinberg/Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Zuri Hall arrives at the Emmy Awards.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Ariel Dumas, left, and Andrew Ecker arrive.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

British director M.J. Delaney, left, and Bashan Aquart.

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Mark Indelicato.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Mark Williams and Andriana Williams.

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Sept. 12

Natasha Rothwell.

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Sept. 12

Hiro Murai and Emma Barrie.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Britt Lower.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

James Atkinson and Jane Becker

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Rachel Lindsay.

Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Bianca Rae.

Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Australian actress Dichen Lachman.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Samantha Hanratty.

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Sept. 12

Shonda Rhimes.

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Sept. 12

Laura Linney.

Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

From left, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage and RuPaul.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Randall Good, left, and Ameni Rozsa.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Kaitlyn Dever.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Alec Berg, left, and guest.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Skye Townsend.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Patricia Williams, aka Ms. Pat, left, and Mary Lou Belli.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Robin Thede.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Jonathan Lisco and guest.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Elle Fanning.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Marin Hinkle.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Geena Davis.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller.

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Sept. 12

Kristen Schaal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sept. 12

Chloe Hilliard, left, and Sydnee Washington.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Sept. 12

Connie Britton.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

More from the Post

Emmys 2022 live updates: Stars hit the red carpet on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook