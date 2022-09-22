Photography

Ruinous floods and constant heat: Scenes from a summer’s extreme weather

By Jacob Feuerstein | Sep 22, 2022

This season, an abundance of rain squeezed from moisture-laden skies and drought-hardened riverbeds baked beneath a sweltering sun. Despite the apparent contrast, the driving force was the same: record-setting, extreme heat. The summer of 2022 was hot, fueled by human-caused climate change.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Photographs of the season’s defining weather moments tell a story of a superheated atmosphere, wreaking havoc from Kentucky to Korea, Pakistan to Puerto Rico.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont. on June 16.

David Goldman/AP

David Goldman/AP

Yellowstone

Rivers swollen with rain and snowmelt flooded communities and roads near the entrance to Yellowstone in the middle of June. Up to four inches of rain poured down on the mountainous terrain. The deluge was accompanied by uncommon warmth that melted snow from the area’s peaks.

David Goldman/AP

In Gardiner, Mont., receding floodwaters flow past sections of North Entrance Road at Yellowstone National Park on June 16.

David Goldman/AP

David Goldman/AP

Kentucky

A duo of prolific rain events inundated swaths of the central United States, due to a stagnant pattern that saw waves of rich tropical moisture crash into a stalled-out cold front in the last week of July. Thirty-nine people were killed in the hills of eastern Kentucky as water raged through valley streams, the deadliest American flash flood disaster in decades that was unrelated to a tropical cyclone. One day earlier and a few hundred miles away, a record-breaking slug of rain slammed St. Louis, prompting widespread urban flooding.

David Goldman/AP

A home is almost completely submerged in water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

Arden S. Barnes for The Washington Post

Arden S. Barnes for The Washington Post

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky. on July 30.

Timothy D. Easley/AP

Timothy D. Easley/AP

Lake Mead

Much of the American West is seeing yet another dry year — part of a multi-decade drought. The result has been a dramatic drop in the water levels of America’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River near the Nevada-Arizona border. The shrinking Lake Mead set low-water records earlier this summer that led to the discovery of human remains and threatened power generation — a harrowing reminder of the hydrological concerns facing the populous region.

Timothy D. Easley/AP

Faith Lippincott, 45, and her daughter Addy, 10, at a previously submerged boat on Lake Mead on June 14 in Boulder City, Nev.

Roger Kisby for The Washington Post

Roger Kisby for The Washington Post

California

The West was overwhelmed by the most severe September heat wave in local history earlier this month as an unusually powerful ridge of high pressure suffocated the drought-stricken region. Record highs were set in Sacramento and San Jose, and hundreds of locations saw their hottest-ever September days.

Roger Kisby for The Washington Post

A woman jogs by power lines in Mountain View, Calif., on Aug. 17 as a wave of extreme heat settled over much of the state.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Fairview Fire burns Sept. 7 in California near the towns of Sage and Hemet.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

Puerto Rico

Slow-moving Fiona, an exception to what has thus far been a quiet Atlantic hurricane season, blasted Puerto Rico on Sept. 18. Sustained winds up to 85 mph caused islandwide blackouts, and up to 32 inches of rain induced catastrophic flooding that inundated houses, destroyed roads and washed bridges downriver.

Stuart Palley for The Washington Post

A member of the Puerto Rico National Guard wades through water Sept. 19 in Salinas while searching for people to be rescued from flooded streets in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

A submerged bridge is seen in the Rio Grande de Arecibo river after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on September 21.

Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Pakistan

A monsoon season supercharged by tropical storm remnants dumped seasonal rainfall many times greater than normal across Pakistan over the summer. Rivers, already filled from glacial melt, expanded into massive lakes that submerged swaths of the world’s fifth-most-populous country, as flooding killed over 1,000 people.

Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

People gather Aug. 27 in front of a road damaged by floodwaters following heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley.

Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images

Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images

A woman carries a child along a street during heavy rainfall Aug. 30 in the flooded town of Dera Allah Yar, in Pakistan.

Fida Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Fida Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters Aug. 30 in Sohbat Pur, in southwestern Pakistan.

Zahid Hussain/AP

Zahid Hussain/AP

China

An unwavering bout of dry heat gripped much of China in July and August, with rivers and lakes drying amid what may have been one of the most intense heat waves, globally, in recorded history. Impacts were concentrated in the country’s urbanized swaths, where record-crushing temperatures coincided with power shortages, drinking-water limits and agricultural woes at the hands of the drought.

Zahid Hussain/AP

Cracked fields due to drought are seen Aug. 26 in China's Sichuan province. Photographer: VCG/Getty Images

VCG/Getty Images via Bloomberg

VCG/Getty Images via Bloomberg

A woman poses for photos Sept. 2 on a section of a parched riverbed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China.

Str/AFP/Getty Images

Str/AFP/Getty Images

Europe

Drought also gripped western and central Europe, as a summer of record-low precipitation and extreme temperatures dried riverbeds and lakes. Major waterways reached levels at their lowest point in many decades, while poor air quality and extreme heat — both certainly made more severe by the drought — threatened human health, likely leading to thousands of deaths.

Str/AFP/Getty Images

A resident pours water onto flames July 10 during a forest fire in Canecas, Portugal, near Lisbon.

Mario Cruz/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mario Cruz/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Cows graze in a dry pasture Aug. 10 during a drought in Rancourt, France.

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

People play badminton Aug. 10 on the banks of the Waal river in Nijmegen, Netherlands.

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

United Kingdom

A hard-to-fathom day of extreme heat smashed temperature records across the United Kingdom on July 19. Britain hit 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time in recorded history.

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

People crowd a beach in Bournemouth, England, on July 19.

Steve Parsons/PA

Steve Parsons/PA

An Argentine student dips her head into a fountain to cool off in London's Trafalgar Square on July 19.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

South Korea

An immense rainstorm sent water pouring through the streets and subways, inundating basement apartments in Seoul in early August, as deep moisture pulled into a slow-moving cold front that incited endless rounds of thunderstorm activity over the Korean Peninsula. The record-setting rainfall killed at least nine people.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

People check Seoul’s flooded Hangang Park on a motorboat Sept. 6 in the aftermath of Typhoon Hinnamnor.

Xinhua/Shutterstock/Xinhua/Shutterstock

Xinhua/Shutterstock/Xinhua/Shutterstock

A man walks past damaged pavement in Seoul on Aug. 9 after record-breaking rains caused severe flooding.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

