Ruinous floods and constant heat: Scenes from a summer’s extreme weather

Kentucky

A duo of prolific rain events inundated swaths of the central United States, due to a stagnant pattern that saw waves of rich tropical moisture crash into a stalled-out cold front in the last week of July. Thirty-nine people were killed in the hills of eastern Kentucky as water raged through valley streams, the deadliest American flash flood disaster in decades that was unrelated to a tropical cyclone. One day earlier and a few hundred miles away, a record-breaking slug of rain slammed St. Louis, prompting widespread urban flooding.