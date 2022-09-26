Photography

The scene in Florida as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 26, 2022

Evacuation orders were expanding along Florida’s Gulf Coast, Monday, as officials warned residents to prepare for powerful, widespread impacts from a strengthening Hurricane Ian, a storm on its way to becoming the first significant hurricane to hit the state since 2018.

Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP

Sept. 26

Lisa Bromfield and Mike Sernett work to place a sheet of plywood on the front windows of a store in downtown Gulfport in preparation for Hurricane Ian in South Pasadena, Fla. The storm has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory, warning that "additional rapid strengthening is expected today."

Sept. 26

Pinellas County residents fill sandbags in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian in Largo, Fla.

Octavio Jones for The Washington Post

Sept. 26

People fill sandbags at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian in St Petersburg, Fla.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sept. 26

Phil Roberts loads sandbags on to his truck at Walsingham Park in Largo, Fla.

Octavio Jones for The Washington Post

Sept. 26

Resident and maintenance technician Scott Keeler, of Professional Bayway Management, tosses a chaise in the pool to store under the water to George Shukis, president of the Sunrise Owner's Association at Harbourside Condominiums, in South Pasadena, Fla.

Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/AP

Sept. 26

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri details the plans for a possible evacuation order during a press conference at the county's emergency operations center in Largo, Fla.

Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/AP

Sept. 26

Emergency Management director Cathie Perkins references a map indicating where storm surge would impact the county, urging anyone living in those areas to evacuate, during a press conference regarding the storm at the Pinellas County emergency operations center in Largo, Fla.

Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/AP

Sept. 26

This image taken by the GOES satellite shows Hurricane Ian as it moves toward western Cuba in the Caribbean Sea.

NOAA handout/Getty Images

Sept. 26

Shoppers grab bottles of water from the last pallet in stock at a Costco store in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/AP

Sept. 26

Shoppers find mostly empty bread shelves at a retail warehouse in Kissimmee, Fla.

Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 26

Residents load building supplies, to protect their home, in Kissimmee.

Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 26

After waiting in lengthy lines, people fill their vehicles with gas ahead Ian in Kissimmee, Fla.

Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 26

A sign reading “Ian Not Welcome Here” is seen in Largo, Fla.

Octavio Jones for The Washington Post

