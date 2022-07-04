Photography

In photos: Fourth of July celebrations in the D.C. area

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 4, 2022

Celebrations on the Fourth of July in the Washington, D.C. area include parades, citizenship ceremonies, reenactments and the traditional fireworks displays.

Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post

Fireworks burst over Stoney Creek in Pasadena, Md.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

A pair of boaters, leaving Riley's Lock in Poolesville, Md., are silhouetted by a fireworks from across the Potomac River at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

July 4

Baron Freeman, 2, looks up at his father, Ed Freeman, before the Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Md.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

A spectator wears American flag attire to the Takoma Park parade.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Eliott Ponte strings American flags to a vehicle before the parade in Takoma Park.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Gayle Giblin holds an American flag before the Takoma Park parade.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

The Takoma Park Fourth of July parade makes its way down the street.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

The Morning Few Band float passes through a Takoma Park neighborhood.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Spectators cheer as floats, cars and participants on foot parade through Takoma Park.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Parade participants pass by the crowd in Takoma Park.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Susanne Lowen participates in the Takoma Park parade.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Bonnie Flippin takes a photo of her son, Beau Mukherjee, 5, as her daughter Maya Mukherjee, 3, watches the Takoma Park parade.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Hans Riemer, candidate for Montgomery County executive, takes part in the parade in Takoma Park.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

Takoma Park parade participants march by.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

July 4

A military member holds a flag while taking part in a naturalization ceremony for new citizens as people gather to celebrate the Fourth of July at Mount Vernon in Virginia.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 4

Daniel Shippey, portraying George Washington, speaks during a naturalization ceremony at Mount Vernon, Va.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 4

United States Army Pv2 Youssef Bannani, center, who is originally of Iraq, takes part in a naturalization ceremony as he and others were sworn in as citizens at Mount Vernon.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 4

A Benjamin Franklin impersonator prepares to read the Declaration of Independence at Mount Vernon.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

People gather at Mount Vernon to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 4

Reenactors put on a display as people gather to celebrate the holioday at Mount Vernon.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 4

Onlookers plug their ears as a cannon is fired during Independence Day celebration at Mount Vernon.

Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

Wearing a patriotic shirt, a spectator watches a fireworks display on Independence Day at Mount Vernon, Va.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 4

Moderately heavy foot traffic is seen at the Smithsonian Metro station ahead of the fireworks show on the National Mall.

Maansi Srivastava for The Washington Post

July 4

Kids play in mist brought in by Dale City and Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Departments on the National Mall.

Maansi Srivastava for The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook