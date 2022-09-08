Photography

See how the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II, in photos and videos

By Ruby Mellen | Sep 8, 2022

From tears to flowers to singing “God Save the Queen,” people around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch. Over her seven-decade reign, she became one of the most recognizable public figures. Her silhouette was stamped on currencies worldwide, and her face graced newspapers, television sets and internet memes.

She transcended politics and celebrity, holding audiences with presidents and prime ministers, rock stars, astronauts, authors and supermodels.

Despite the rain, crowds have been gathering outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died, and Buckingham Palace in London.

Outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8.

Outside the palace Sept. 8.

A notice announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II is placed outside Buckingham Palace.

Crowds gather on the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

People gather in front of Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8.

A man places flowers outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The queen was also remembered during soccer matches, on airplanes and outside British Embassies.

One British Airways pilot announced the death to passengers as they prepared to land in London.

A minute of silence is observed after the queen's death during a soccer match in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Three-year-old India Rogers leaves flowers at the British Embassy in Washington.

A wall fragment in Jerusalem's Old City is illuminated with the Union Jack flag.

A mourner lights candles outside the British Embassy in Oslo.

