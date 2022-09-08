See how the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II, in photos and videos

Photography
From tears to flowers to singing “God Save the Queen,” people around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch. Over her seven-decade reign, she became one of the most recognizable public figures. Her silhouette was stamped on currencies worldwide, and her face graced newspapers, television sets and internet memes.
James Forde/For The Washington Post
She transcended politics and celebrity, holding audiences with presidents and prime ministers, rock stars, astronauts, authors and supermodels.
Despite the rain, crowds have been gathering outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died, and Buckingham Palace in London.
James Forde/For The Washington Post
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Reuters
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Toby Melville/Reuters
James Forde/For The Washington Post
James Forde/For The Washington Post
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Lee Smith/Reuters
The queen was also remembered during soccer matches, on airplanes and outside British Embassies.
One British Airways pilot announced the death to passengers as they prepared to land in London.
Lee Smith/Reuters
Storyful
Keystone/AP
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
NTB/Reuters
