Here are some of the winning Images of AAP Magazine’s “23 Women” contest

The 23rd edition of All About Photo magazine presents the winners of an open call for images acknowledging the “strength, beauty and resilience of women around the world.”
25 photographers were awarded this year with the top three winning cash prizes for their work.
The competition was open to any photographer, regardless of gender and, in the end, 25 photographers were recognized.
Here is a look at the top three winners along with a selection of work that was given merit awards. You can see the full spectrum of the winning images over at the magazine’s website, here.
“Daylight”
In my portraits I am looking for honesty and vulnerability. I believe that vulnerability makes us nicer human beings and that this makes the world a little more friendly and more understanding. People who show themselves vulnerable give the other the confidence that they themselves may be who they are. I am most fascinated when I can see opposite qualities of a person at the same moment. I find this exciting because people are complex. I hope that the portrait touches something of the viewer himself. In this series, I chose to use only daylight to make the image as natural as possible. www.susannemiddelberg.nl
“Arrangement in Green and Black , Portrait of the Photographer’s Mother”
Inspired by the composition in Whistler’s class portrait of his mother, Arrangement in Green and Black is a series that examines compositional relationships, unassuming details, and humor. Using my own mother as muse, this series was produced as hand painted silver gelatin prints. alinesmithson.com
“Ranch Sage”
For centuries, the stories, images and ethos of the American West have been dominated by men—the lone cowboy, the hardworking rancher—with women relegated to the role of romantic ingénue or rodeo queen. Women’s roles and responsibilities in the West are (and were) significant, but rarely documented or celebrated. That blind spot is surprising considering the history of photography and settling of the American West are inextricably linked. In my project “Natural Order” I seek to right the balance by telling a different story, one with women of the West in their rightful place, front and center. MauraAllenPhotography.com
“Nod of Recognition”
“Nod of Recognition” is a series of portraits of strangers captured on the streets of New York. I walk, observe, and photograph people, following the path of light as it moves around the city. I highlight a moment in time juxtaposed against today’s incessant world. I use the light and composition to frame the subject in this found setting. I attempt to capture authentic moments when my subject is unaware of my presence. The people in my photographs all project a characteristic, gesture, or physical trait that I recognize in myself. This series is a composite of pieces of myself – a self-portrait. bjanelevinephotography.com
“Conversations with Myself”
“Conversations with Myself,” a body of work in which I assume the roles of assorted women, from the era of my birth, 1950’s, donning garments that previously belonged to a close relation. I conjure and perform as each of them, exploring through their embodiment, multifaceted aspects of the female/human psyche, exploring the recognition and progression of self awareness and identity, all the whilst braiding the past with the present. The work is ongoing, as I continue to look back, in, out and ahead, and consider my presence at home, in the environment, and as a citizen of the world at large. joannchaus.com
“Women of Islamic State”
I first went to war-torn Syria in August 2015. I witnessed the Kurds fighting against the Islamic State on the front lines. When the Kurds also liberated the capital of Caliphate Raqqa, I finally met them - women who in a special way frightened and fascinated me. Women of Islamic State fighters, the wives of the most dangerous men on this planet. I met them first in January 2018, when I got permission to talk to captured women at Ain Issa camp near Raqqa. In this place I met Zama from Dagestan, Lena from Germany, Sonja from Italy, Khadija from Tunisia… There was the whole world, in one small detention camp. In early 2019 I watched, along with the Kurdish SDF troops, the last battle in Baghouz, small town in Syria. During the fighting, a lot of women and children fled from the front line. The Kurds gathered them in the desert behind the front line. They were taken on trucks to another detention camp. Here they are up today. Nobody knows what to do with them. They are only waiting for one - when a new Islamic state arises. en.lenkaklicperova.cz
“The Devils”
Colette performs a star during a training session at the Devil’s Horsemen. I shot my project The Devils during the nationwide lockdowns while isolating at the Devil’s Horsemen in the UK. The Devil’s Horsemen is a leading supplier of horses and stunt men and women to the film industry. constancejaeggi.com
“Metaphysical Body Landscapes”
My childhood I’ve spent at my grandmother’s house in Romania, near Carpathian Mountains. Seeing human’s strong bond with earth, observ-ing nature, landscapes around influenced my understanding of earth beauty and mens connexion with it. All being is something whole, indivisible. Earth, sky, plants, fruits, mountains, rivers, men, women, day, night- all merged together and flows into each other. This process is infinite and harmonious. Men came from earth, lives on earth and will return to earth. And landscapes of earth is seen in body curves. Growing up I moved to live in big cities, my grandmother passed away and I felt loss of spiritual connexion with nature. For reconnect I start to search the Landscapes in body in my photography. annalaza.com
“Habito”
This project was born with the intention of keeping alive the memory of a small religious congregation: the "Ancelle della Provvidenza” for the salvation of the Child, of which they are now the last six sisters. I wanted to honor their lives made of dedication to good, making them, at the same time, active protagonists. “Habito” is a tribute to wonderful people who can only be the example to imitate and follow; it is the place of memories of those who have made their lives of the Faith and also becomes the place to transmit these memories, a witness to be passed on to future generations, so as not to forget and to continue to cultivate love for their neighbor, love for the life. monicatesta.com
“Domesticated Animals”
The Domesticated Animals series explores issues of identity, repression, connection, conformity, and the constructed self in modern American society. Follow Lassman on Instagram @lassman_lenswork.
“Noisy Brain”
Creative Growth is part of my series entitled Noisy Brain. Using self-portraiture to examine the layers of my obsessions and anxieties, these constructed photographs provide insight into elements that affect my 21st century brain. SandraKleinPortfolio.com
“About women”
Dire Dawa, Ethiopia 2019 andreatorrei.com
“At the Bus Stop”
“Passers-by” is an ongoing project consisting of unposed portraits taken in public spaces in different cities around the world. A hybrid work that combines digital capture and cyanotype. joanramonmanchado.com
“Women in the flow”
¨Women in the flow¨ is a tribute to all visible and invisible women in the world and their spoken and unspoken voices. Strong faces, hidden identities, subtle shadows and fragments reflecting memories of love, youth and beauty… a narrative of women between centuries and cultures, between ancient traditions and brand-new identities. These images were made from polaroids new and old film, both positive and negative part. Some are mixed with one part that is hand-painted. These pictures were taken in Sweden, Morocco and Iceland. lisenstibeckphoto.com
“Neopictorialist”
Shima- spoken word artist-35mm film-Verdant Luminul environment print. 2020. (Shima) Dwennimmen is the name of an ancient African Adinkra symbol, which means, strength, humility, learning and wisdom. All my images are 35mm film, traditional photography. franciswilley.com
“Maze Of Metamorphosis”
Makiko Sugawa is an artist, an illustrator, also of clothing. Because of a cancer, she lost her left leg completely, well above the knee. And in fact, her prosthesis must be tied to her waist with a belt. She knows that clothes and fashion can have a big impact on how a woman feels about herself. So if a woman with a disability can be “stylish”, other girls in the same condition can follow her example. This conviction led her to parade on the catwalks using dr. Usui’s splendid creations. silviaalessi.com
“Embrasure”
I’m terribly shy by nature, so a camera works for me as a kind of shield — a way to protect myself from the subject, as if the lens functions to insulate my insecurities. Only behind the safety of that glass do I feel comfortable focusing my gaze on another person. Somehow holding a camera offers a way to legitimize my presence, allowing me to interact with people in a more intimate way. The images in this series present a view of each subject they hadn’t intended to reveal. By capturing an element of private uncertainty, a hint of elusiveness, they attempt to tell something about the subject through the trace of an expression or the tail end of a gesture, explorations into my conviction that the way one holds one’s body can reveal as much about a person as the representation of an unambiguous gaze. juliefowellsphotographs.com
“German Youth”
3 Young Women posing for the camera at Volkspark Hasenheide in Berlin. aarondeppe.de
“Growing Old”
This was the first image I made in 2010 when I decided to photograph myself. I wanted to see what I looked like, a photo that I could hold in my hand not a fleeting image in a mirror. I tried several gestures with each hand and with both hands. When I saw the results, I knew this was the one that expressed for me what it feels like to be a woman, the strength, compassion, resilience, and softness that have sustained me through the years. marnaclarke.com
“Without a Map”
How does one move through life with the scars of the past? When I was ten, my mother died unexpectedly from a heart attack. I couldn’t understand where she went or when she would return. Just as I began to comprehend this loss, my father died. I was without support from my family and community. I was lost. “Without a Map” reimagines this time that’s deeply rooted in my memories. Visiting my childhood home, synagogue and family plot provided an entry into this personal retelling. Working with family photos, creating new images from my past and turning the camera on myself, I found the means to evoke, reinterpret and address unanswered questions born from early imprints that were buried long ago. guggenheimphotography.com
“Selfhood”
“Ruby Red,” as part of the series Selfhood, depicts the search for a sense of independent identity crafted through outward appearance in relation to the female menstrual cycle. The visual contrast between the deep red and pure white of the image depicts the conflict between the traditional ideas of female sexuality perpetuated by society, and the need the woman feels to hide her vulnerability, shame, and pain behind the traditional tropes of female beauty: the hair. However, the image of the messed cloud of hair symbolises the inner processes of the female, namely the menstrual cycle, that are perceived as grotesque and thereby need to be contained within a shell of purity and unblemished beauty. Although deviating from the unnuanced standard beauty norms, symbolised by the prim and proper red ribbon, women’s fertility and sexuality goes so far beyond what can be expressed through the eyes, on the face, or through physical appearance, and the inner, maybe even repressed, beauty of the female body should also be celebrated. vickymartinphoto.co.uk
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman