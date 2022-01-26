Here are some of the winning Images of AAP Magazine’s “23 Women” contest

I first went to war-torn Syria in August 2015. I witnessed the Kurds fighting against the Islamic State on the front lines. When the Kurds also liberated the capital of Caliphate Raqqa, I finally met them - women who in a special way frightened and fascinated me. Women of Islamic State fighters, the wives of the most dangerous men on this planet. I met them first in January 2018, when I got permission to talk to captured women at Ain Issa camp near Raqqa. In this place I met Zama from Dagestan, Lena from Germany, Sonja from Italy, Khadija from Tunisia… There was the whole world, in one small detention camp. In early 2019 I watched, along with the Kurdish SDF troops, the last battle in Baghouz, small town in Syria. During the fighting, a lot of women and children fled from the front line. The Kurds gathered them in the desert behind the front line. They were taken on trucks to another detention camp. Here they are up today. Nobody knows what to do with them. They are only waiting for one - when a new Islamic state arises. en.lenkaklicperova.cz