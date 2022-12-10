Photography

Here’s what NASA’s Orion spacecraft saw on its 26-day journey circling the moon.

By Christian Davenport | Dec 10, 2022

NASA’s Artemis program’s first mission is scheduled to conclude Sunday with the Orion spacecraft’s fiery return through Earth’s atmosphere and a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

/NASA

Artemis I blasts off with the Orion spacecraft on board, on Nov. 16.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

The flight had no astronauts on board, but the program’s goal is to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era of the 1960s and early ‘70s.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

/NASA

Astronauts on Apollo 9 in March 1969.

Nasa/Nasa

Nasa/Nasa

The Orion spacecraft chronicled its trip with several cameras mounted to the outside of the spacecraft, capturing images reminiscent of what the Apollo astronauts saw.

Nasa/Nasa

A view of Earth as it moves above the moon's horizon, as seen from the Apollo 11 spacecraft, in July 1969. (NASA)

The first high-resolution image of Earth from a camera on one of Orion's solar arrays. (NASA)

The Orion takes a close-up of the moon. (NASA/AP)

The lunar surface during Apollo 12's mission in 1969. (NASA)

The next step, Artemis II, will be to send a crew of astronauts around the moon, and eventually a human landing on the moon, which NASA hopes could happen as early as 2025.

The moon, as photographed by Orion. (NASA)

That date might slip, but when NASA does land, it would finally fulfill the pledge made by Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, who, as he departed the lunar surface in 1972, vowed, “We shall return.”

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

