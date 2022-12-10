Here’s what NASA’s Orion spacecraft saw on its 26-day journey circling the moon.

Photography
NASA’s Artemis program’s first mission is scheduled to conclude Sunday with the Orion spacecraft’s fiery return through Earth’s atmosphere and a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
/NASA
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
The flight had no astronauts on board, but the program’s goal is to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era of the 1960s and early ‘70s.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
/NASA
Nasa/Nasa
The Orion spacecraft chronicled its trip with several cameras mounted to the outside of the spacecraft, capturing images reminiscent of what the Apollo astronauts saw.
Nasa/Nasa
The next step, Artemis II, will be to send a crew of astronauts around the moon, and eventually a human landing on the moon, which NASA hopes could happen as early as 2025.
That date might slip, but when NASA does land, it would finally fulfill the pledge made by Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, who, as he departed the lunar surface in 1972, vowed, “We shall return.”
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
