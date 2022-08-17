How lipstick and underwear can predict the economy

Lipstick

The theory was born during the 2001 recession, when Estée Lauder heir and chairman Leonard Lauder noticed that lipstick sales had still managed to climb. The same was true even from 1929 to 1933, during the Great Depression.

The phenomenon known as the “lipstick index,” in which purchases of cosmetics are inversely correlated with the health of the economy, remains true today.

According to Natalia Bambiza, an analyst for NPD, sales for lip makeup spiked 48 percent in the first quarter of 2022 year over year.