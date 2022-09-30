Photos: The scene as Ian batters South Carolina

Photography
Hours after its second U.S. landfall, Ian weakened slightly and is now a “post-tropical cyclone” — though the National Hurricane Center stressed the storm still poses serious dangers. Earlier Friday, Ian crashed near Georgetown, S.C. as a Category 1 hurricane, the first hurricane to strike South Carolina since Matthew in 2016. Massive flooding in the region has made some roads impassable.
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Alex Brandon/AP
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Alex Brandon/AP
Alex Brandon/AP
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Alex Brandon/AP
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post
Handout/Getty Images
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alex Brandon/AP
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Jonathan Drake/Reuters
More from the Post
Photos: Ian leaves path of destruction
Ian live updates: Ian’s stormy conditions continue after second landfall in South Carolina
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook