Photos: The scene as Ian batters South Carolina

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 30, 2022

Hours after its second U.S. landfall, Ian weakened slightly and is now a “post-tropical cyclone” — though the National Hurricane Center stressed the storm still poses serious dangers. Earlier Friday, Ian crashed near Georgetown, S.C. as a Category 1 hurricane, the first hurricane to strike South Carolina since Matthew in 2016. Massive flooding in the region has made some roads impassable.

Sept. 30

Caden Simmons, 16, holds a U.S. flag he recovered while walking along a flooded street in Charleston as Hurricane Ian passes over South Carolina.

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Sept. 30

A bicyclist rides through standing water as law enforcement blocks the intersection to traffic in Folly Island.

Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 30

A family, from Asheville, N.C., walks their dogs for a "restroom" break while staying at a hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

A worker moves a sandbag after a pump was placed to remove water from the Battery in Charleston.

Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 30

A Charleston police officer moves a barricade to block a flooded street.

Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 30

A pedestrian walks in a driving rain from the hurricane in Charleston.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sept. 30

Young residents react as a truck sprays water while driving past them on a flooded street in Charleston.

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Sept. 30

A cyclist rides through the rain in Charleston.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sept. 30

Motorists are stuck in a flooded street in Charleston.

Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 30

Meg Hendrix reacts to a gust of wind from a home in the Cabana section of Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

People watch as Ian begins to create a storm surges in Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

A man stands in front of a storm surge in Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

A surfer rides a wave during Ian in Folly Island.

Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 30

John Ramirez reacts to water splashing toward him in Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

Children watch as waves whip up from Ian in Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

Debbi Cole photographs the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

Jerred Hendrix, left, and Andrew Wilson drag beach chairs out off of the beach in Myrtle Beach so that they don’t cause more damage in the surf.

Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post

Sept. 30

In this NOAA satellite image, Ian makes landfall over Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with 85 m.p.h. winds.

Handout/Getty Images

Sept. 30

Rain from Ian floods a Charleston street.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sept. 30

A motorist drives through high water in Charleston.

Alex Brandon/AP

Sept. 30

A child lies on a collapsed tennis court fence in Charleston.

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Sept. 30

A worker clears a tree after it was brought down by Ian in Charleston.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sept. 30

A boy wades through water on a flooded street in Charleston.

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook