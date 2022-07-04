Photography

The scene following a deadly ice avalanche in the Italian Alps

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 4, 2022

At least six people are dead, and eight more have been injured following an ice avalanche in the Italian Alps on Sunday, local officials said, as emergency workers combed the Marmolada mountain for at least 19 missing hikers.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 3

An avalanche set off by the collapse of the largest glacier on Marmolada mountain in Canazei, the highest in the Dolomites, in the Italian Alps killed at least six people and injured eight others.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 3

Among the missing from the avalanche are 11 Italians, four Czech nationals, three Romanians, and one French national, local news agency ANSA said Monday.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 3

A UNESCO World Heritage sign of The Dolomites, near the Marmolada mountain and glacier, where an ice serac collapsed.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 3

A rescue team helps with drones at night by illuminating the site where the ice collapsed.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 3

The slide occurred during an early heat wave that saw temperatures rise to around 50 degrees Fahrenheit on Marmolada in recent days. The rescue corps said the heat was “abnormal,” the Guardian newspaper reported.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

Experts have long warned that avalanches are becoming more common as global temperatures rise, saying the warming can destabilize mountain climates and speed the melting of glaciers.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

Poor weather conditions on the Dolomites mountains forced rescuers to halt the search operations for survivors.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

People look at the Marmolada mountain in the aftermath of the avalanche in Canazei.

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 4

The glacier collapse happened near Punta Rocca, a route climbers use to reach the top, Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia said as the Alpine rescue unit shared an emergency number people could call if their loved ones had failed to return from excursions in the area.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

A rescue helicopter flies over the collapsed glacier.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, center, visits the base of rescue operations.

Filippo Attili

Filippo Attili

July 4

Marmolada, which rises to about 11,000 feet, is the highest peak in the eastern Dolomites. The Marmolada is referred to as the “queen of the Dolomites,” an area popular with nature and adventure enthusiasts.

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 4

Veneto region's President Luca Zaia speaks to the press in Canazei as rescuers resume search operations for survivors.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

A rescue team gathers near the foot of the Marmolada mountain.

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 4

Helicopter rescuers take part in search operations.

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

Pierre Teyssot/AFP/Getty Images

July 4

A report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this year outlined the devastating impact of climate change, including irreversible loss of glaciers by the end of this century. “Mountain regions have always been affected by either too much or too little water,” the report said. “Because of climate change, hazards are changing rapidly and becoming even more unpredictable.”

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

