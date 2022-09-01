Capturing Iceland’s raw majesty

Summertime’s sunlit days and warmer weather herald the high season for tourism. Iconic locations in the capital, Reykjavik, and along the Golden Circle are besieged by tour buses and rental cars full of tourists. The Golden Circle is the route to three popular attractions: Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir geothermal area and Gullfoss waterfall. Farther along the famous Route 1, also known as the Ring Road, the throngs dwindle even at popular locations, especially later in the evening and in the smaller villages along the coast.