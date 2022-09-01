Capturing Iceland’s raw majesty

Photography
Three years ago, I traveled to Iceland for the first time, and the island country hooked me. The raw natural power on display was captivating, and I felt as if I couldn’t take enough photographs of its majestic scenery. I couldn’t wait to return.
When I made it back this summer, I spent time photographing locations and places that I had been to before. Although the country is ever-changing, the familiarity allowed me to take a deeper look at human interaction with the landscape.
Summertime’s sunlit days and warmer weather herald the high season for tourism. Iconic locations in the capital, Reykjavik, and along the Golden Circle are besieged by tour buses and rental cars full of tourists. The Golden Circle is the route to three popular attractions: Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir geothermal area and Gullfoss waterfall. Farther along the famous Route 1, also known as the Ring Road, the throngs dwindle even at popular locations, especially later in the evening and in the smaller villages along the coast.
During this second visit, I saw Iceland through a different lens, but was again enraptured by the power and grandeur on display across the country.
Credits
Cobb is a photographer based in South Bend, Ind. His website is evan-cobb.com. Find him on Twitter (@evancobbphoto) and Instagram (@evan__cobb).