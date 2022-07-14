Photography

Ivana Trump, a former wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 14, 2022

Ivana Marie Zelníčková Trump, the former president’s first wife, was born under Communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia to an engineer and a telephone operator. Trump was a skier and fashion model who immigrated to the Americas in the 1970s, first arriving in Canada.

Jason DeCrow/AP

March 27, 1984

Ivana Trump, then wife of Donald Trump, is introduced at a news conference for the new Harrah's at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Trump pictured in April 1987.

AP

AP

July 4, 1988

The Trumps wave to reporters as they board their luxury yacht the Trump Princess in New York.

MARTY LEDERHANDLER/AP

MARTY LEDERHANDLER/AP

June 8, 1990

Trump participates in a ceremony at Grand Army Plaza's Pulitzer Fountain in the Brooklyn.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Sept. 28, 1990

Trump, left, and Joan Rivers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the premiere of “Avalon.”

Phillip W. Schoultz/AP

Phillip W. Schoultz/AP

Nov. 15, 1990

Trump, president of the Plaza Hotel in New York, accepts the first bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau for 1990 from Jean-Jacques Pignard, mayor of Villefranche, representing the Beaujolais region of France.

Osamu Honda/AP

Osamu Honda/AP

Oct. 17, 1991

Trump models clothing designed by Thierry Mugler for the 1992 spring and summer ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

REMY DE LA MAUVINIERE/AP

REMY DE LA MAUVINIERE/AP

April 30, 1993

Ivana and Donald Trump make their way past reporters as they leave court in New York. The couple said “I do” again, but it was to show they understood an agreement that ends the disputes that have kept them in court almost since they divorced in 1991.

Betsy Herzog/AP

Betsy Herzog/AP

October 1993

Trump with her children Ivanka and Eric beside Riccardo Mazzucchelli.

April 8, 1994

Trump, left, talks with her friend Maty Abascal before the showing of designer Oscar de la Renta's fall 1994 women's wear collection in New York.

Chrystyna Czajkowsky/AP

Chrystyna Czajkowsky/AP

Sept. 7, 1997

Trump with her ex-husband, Donald Trump, during the men's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York.

RUSTY KENNEDY/AP

RUSTY KENNEDY/AP

Aug. 4, 2001

Trump and her daughter, Ivanka, arrive for the traditional Red Cross Ball in Monaco.

Vanina Lucchesi/AFP/Getty Images

Vanina Lucchesi/AFP/Getty Images

March 4, 2000

Trump stands with friend and former team member of the Czech national ski team George Syrovatka at the Jay Peak Ski Area in Jay, Vt.

Jon-Pierre Lasseigne/AP

Jon-Pierre Lasseigne/AP

May 25, 2006

Trump arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2006 event in France.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jan. 26, 2009

Trump arrives for the presentation of Dior's Haute Couture spring-summer 2009 collection, designed by John Galliano, in Paris.

CHRISTOPHE ENA/AP

CHRISTOPHE ENA/AP

Jan. 31, 2009

Trump dances at the Opera Ball in the State Opera House in Prague.

Michal Dolezal/CTK/AP

Michal Dolezal/CTK/AP

May 16, 2009

Trump enters the stage to deliver a speech during the 17th Life Ball in Vienna.

Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Sept. 9, 2012

Trump, second from right, attends the Zang Toi Spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center in New York.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Sept. 7, 2007

Ivana at Fashion Week in New York.

Jason DeCrow/AP

Jason DeCrow/AP

More from the Post

Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook