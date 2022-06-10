Photography

Photos: The scene at the Jan. 6 committee’s prime-time hearing on the Capitol riot in Washington

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 10, 2022

The bipartisan House select committee examining former president Donald Trump’s drive to subvert the election — and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, that marked its climax — holds the first in a series of public hearings.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

People gather outside the room where the House select committee was to hold its first public hearing.

Andrew Harnik/AP

June 9

Capitol Police officers participate in a security sweep of the Cannon Caucus Room in preparation for the hearing.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

June 9

A reporter knocks on the door during a security sweep.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

June 9

A Capitol Police officer, right, walks by a line of people waiting to enter the hearing at the Cannon Building.

Julio Cortez/AP

June 9

From left, Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn; D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges; Erin Smith, widow of Capitol Police officer Jeffrey Smith; Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell; and former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone arrive for the hearing.

Julio Cortez/AP

June 9

People wait in line inside the Cannon Building.

Susan Walsh/AP

June 9

Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer, arrives to testify.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 9

Members of the media set up before the start of the hearing.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

June 9

Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, center, arrives in the hearing room.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 9

Sandra Garza, right, partner of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, holds hands with another attendee.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

For a year, the committee labored in secret, conducting 1,000 interviews and gathering 140,000 documents. Thursday’s hearing will begin to bring the panel’s findings to audiences in prime time. Committee members say the sessions will underscore for the American public how Trump led a multipronged effort to thwart the will of voters and stay in power.

June 9

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, center, opens comments at the start of the hearing.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, listens while Thompson gives an opening statement.

Pool/Reuters

June 9

Attendees listen during the hearing.

Bloomberg News

June 9

Cheney delivers remarks during the hearing.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

Former attorney general William P. Barr's deposition video is played during the hearing.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

June 9

Members of the House Jan. 6 select committee watch a video.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 9

A video of Ivanka Trump is played.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 9

A tweet from former president Donald Trump's account is displayed.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

June 9

Former vice president Mike Pence speaks about the attack on the Capitol during an address to the Federalist Society in a video played during the hearing.

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

June 9

A note is displayed on the video screen during the hearing.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

June 9

A video of Trump, speaking on Jan. 6, is played as Cheney delivers remarks.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 9

Sandra Garza, seated next to Capitol Police officer Dunn, wipes tears as graphic video of the Jan. 6 attack is shown.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 9

A video showing rioters on Jan. 6 is played.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

June 9

Attendees watch as video is shown of the attack.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 9

Serena Liebengood, widow of Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, cries as a video of the Jan. 6 attack plays.

Andrew Harnik/AP

June 9

Capitol Police officer Edwards, left, and British filmmaker Nick Quested, are sworn during the hearing.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

A sketch artist draws during the hearing.

Ting Shen/Bloomberg

June 9

Officer Edwards testifies.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, is seen in a video during the hearing.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

June 9

Filmmaker Quested, who documented the Proud Boys, testifies before the select committee.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

Garza, officer Sicknick's widow, embraces Edwards after her testimony.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

June 9

Officer Dunn talks to reporters at the hearing's end.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

June 9

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) greets Edwards after the hearing.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

June 9

Officer Fanone hugs Edwards after she testified before the House Select Committee's hearing.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook