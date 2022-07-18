Photography

Photos: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together through the years

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 18, 2022

Bennifer is now Benniforever. The romance between superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — nearly two decades in the making, replete with a breakup, a canceled wedding and a mountain of tabloid fodder — became official on Saturday, as the two wed in Las Vegas. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the newly minted Jennifer Affleck wrote Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. Here’s a look back at the long and storied journey the couple took to that Nevada chapel.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The couple met in the early 2000s on the set of “Gigli.” While the movie would earn a reputation as one of the worst ever made, it launched an epic romance — the “War and Peace” of celebrity love stories.

By the time Lopez opened Madre's, her short-lived Pasadena, Calif.-based Cuban restaurant, she and Affleck were one of the most famous couples in America — hanging with the likes of Nicole Kidman on opening night in 2002. By the time the restaurant closed in 2008, however, it seemed their tale was one of to-have-loved-and-lost.

Paparazzi flocked to the couple, such as here at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2003 — the very year they planned, scheduled, postponed and ultimately canceled their wedding.

At the time, Affleck was making a play to be one of Hollywood's top leading men — though his turn as the superhero “Daredevil” missed the comic-book movie boom by a few years. That didn't stop reporters from mobbing the couple at the L.A. premiere on Feb. 9, 2003.

Though they postponed — and eventually canceled — the wedding planned for September 2003, the two remained a couple for a few more months. They continued making public appearances, such as at this Yankees/Red Sox game in October of that year. Affleck also grew this goatee thing, now a relic of early aughts male facial fashion.

Though the couple's actual romantic connection had fizzled by March 2004, they had a fictional relationship on-screen in Kevin Smith's rom-com “Jersey Girl.” At the time, Bennifer — that goofy portmanteau we were all subjected to — felt as dead as Lopez's character finds herself 10 or so minutes into the film.

To the shock of everyone who cares enough to be shocked by such things, the couple rekindled their long-deceased romance in 2021, now as divorced parents. They began to be frequently seen in public, such as on the red carpet for Affleck's “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10.

Some 17 years after the couple were last known, groaningly, as Bennifer, they regained the title — though this time, they seemed to be controlling the narrative. Here, they're leaving the Palazzo del Casino building in Venice after Affleck attended a photo session for the film “The Last Duel” in September.

By December 2021, there was no denying it: Bennifer was back, baby. National outlets — including The Washington Post — had taken notice and declared it so. More and more, the couple appeared together, such as canoodling courtside at this Lakers/Celtics game in what was then called the Staples Center.

Lopez and Affleck attended a screening of “Marry Me” on Feb. 8, which — let's be honest here — feels more than a little on the nose. They would be married themselves some five months later.

