Photos: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together through the years

Bennifer is now Benniforever. The romance between superstars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — nearly two decades in the making, replete with a breakup, a canceled wedding and a mountain of tabloid fodder — became official on Saturday, as the two wed in Las Vegas. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the newly minted Jennifer Affleck wrote Sunday in her On the JLo newsletter. Here’s a look back at the long and storied journey the couple took to that Nevada chapel.