Justice Stephen G. Breyer set to retire from the Supreme Court

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 26, 2022

Justice Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term, according to a person familiar with his plans, giving President Biden the chance to make his mark on the Supreme Court by nominating the first African-American female justice and reinforcing the court’s liberal minority.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

President Bill Clinton and Stephen Breyer walk to the White House Rose Garden, May 16, 1994, where Breyer was officially introduced as Clinton's Supreme Court nominee.

Doug Mills/AP

Doug Mills/AP

Sen. Joseph Biden (D-Del.), right, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks to Supreme Court nominee Breyer, center, as Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) looks on from Capitol in Washington, D.C. on May 17, 1994.

John Duricka/AP

John Duricka/AP

Justice Breyer arrives for a discussion on "How the Electronic Information Explosion is Transforming the American Legal System" at Georgetown University Law Centerm, March 20, 2007, in Washington, D.C.

Jim Young/Reuters

Jim Young/Reuters

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Breyer talk prior to a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony, Feb. 1, 2006, for new Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the East Room of the White House.

GERALD HERBERT/AP

GERALD HERBERT/AP

Breyer, center, reads to visiting fourth-grade students, from Amidon Elementary, at the Supreme Court Library, April 12, 2007 in Washington, D.C.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Breyer holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution as he discussed the role of the Supreme Court with high school students at Harvard Law School in Cambridge Mass., Sept. 7, 2007, during an event to promote the launch of consource.org, an online library of constitutional source documents.

Josh Reynolds/AP

Josh Reynolds/AP

Justices Breyer, left, and Clarence Thomas preside to testify on Capitol Hill, April 23, 2009, before the House financial services and general government subcommittee hearing on the court's fiscal year 2010 appropriations.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

From right, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Justices Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg listen to Regina Spektor perform at an event, May 27, 2010, honoring Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House.

Charles Dharapak/AP

Charles Dharapak/AP

Breyer responds to a question at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sept. 29, 2010. Breyer spoke at a forum during which he took questions from a moderator about the Supreme Court and his new book, "Making Our Democracy Work: A Judge's View."

Steven Senne/AP

Steven Senne/AP

Prince Charles, left, walks with Breyer as he arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on May 3, 2011.

Alex Brandon/AP

Alex Brandon/AP

Justices Breyer, left, and Antonin Scalia testify, Oct. 5, 2011, during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The justice testified on "Considering the Role of Judges Under the Constitution of the United States."

Evan Vucci/AP

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump greets Breyer before the State of the Union address, Jan. 30, 2018, in the House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill.

Win McNamee/AP

Win McNamee/AP

Breyer, seated second from right, and the other justices of the Supreme Court, seated from left, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, and standing from left, Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, pose for a group photo in Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2021.

Erin Schaff/AP

Erin Schaff/AP

Breyer during an interview in his Washington, D.C. office on Aug. 27, 2021.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook