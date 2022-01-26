Photography

Justice Stephen G. Breyer set to retire from the Supreme Court

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 26, 2022

Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term, according to a person familiar with his plans, giving President Biden the chance to make his mark on the Supreme Court by nominating the first African American female justice and reinforcing the court’s liberal minority.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

On May 16, 1994, President Bill Clinton and Stephen G. Breyer walk to the White House Rose Garden, where Breyer was officially introduced as Clinton's Supreme Court nominee.

Then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), right, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks to Breyer, center, beside Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) in Washington on May 17, 1994.

Justice Breyer arrives for a discussion at Georgetown University Law Center on March 20, 2007, in Washington.

On Feb. 1, 2006, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Breyer talk before a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. in the East Room of the White House.

Breyer reads to fourth-grade students from Amidon Elementary at the Supreme Court Library on April 12, 2007, in Washington.

Breyer holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution as he discusses the role of the Supreme Court with high school students at Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass., on Sept. 7, 2007.

Justices Breyer, left, and Clarence Thomas prepare to testify on Capitol Hill on April 23, 2009, before the House Appropriations subcommittee on financial services and general government.

From left, President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Then-Vice President Biden, Breyer and Ginsburg listen to Regina Spektor perform May 27, 2010, honoring Jewish American Heritage Month at the White House.

Breyer takes questions about the Supreme Court and his book, “Making Our Democracy Work: A Judge's View,” at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sept. 29, 2010.

Prince Charles, left, walks with Breyer as he arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington on May 3, 2011.

Justices Breyer, left, and Antonin Scalia testify Oct. 5, 2011, during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump greets Stephen G. Breyer before the State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018, in the House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill.

Justices Breyer, center left, Neil M. Gorsuch, center, and Brett M. Kavanaugh, right, await the arrival of former president George H.W. Bush to lie in State in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Dec. 3, 2018.

Breyer, seated second from right, and the other justices of the Supreme Court, seated from left, Alito, Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, and, standing from left, Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, in Washington on April 23.

Breyer during an interview in his Washington office on Aug. 27.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook