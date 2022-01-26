Justice Stephen G. Breyer set to retire from the Supreme Court

Photography
Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term, according to a person familiar with his plans, giving President Biden the chance to make his mark on the Supreme Court by nominating the first African American female justice and reinforcing the court’s liberal minority.
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court
