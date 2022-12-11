In photos: The 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing attack

Photography
On Dec. 21, 1988, a bomb went off on a Pan Am passenger plane flying over Lockerbie, Scotland, causing a midair explosion that sent the aircraft crashing down. All 259 people on board were killed, as were an additional 11 on the ground.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Pan Am flight 103 was 38 minutes into its trip from London to New York when the explosion occurred in the luggage compartment. Most of the passengers killed were American, and included a group of around three dozen Syracuse University students flying home for the holidays from a semester abroad. The Lockerbie bombing is the deadliest terrorist attack to have taken place in Britain.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
The Libyan man accused of making the bomb was brought into U.S. custody to face federal charges in Washington, said Scottish and U.S. officials on Sunday. It’s a move that would make him the first suspect charged in this attack to appear in an American courtroom.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
In 2020, the suspect Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who was in Libyan custody, was charged in a criminal complaint with aiding the creation of the bomb. Attorney General William P. Barr said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence leadership and that Libya’s then-leader Moammar Gaddafi thanked Mas’ud for his work.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Another two Libyan intelligence agents were indicted in 1991, and Gaddafi refused to hand over the suspects to the United States.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
In the meantime, diplomatic strains deepened between Libya, Britain and the United States. The United Nations Security Council imposed harsh sanctions on Tripoli, including banning weapons sales and travel by air to Libya.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
But under pressure, in 1999, Gaddafi agreed to turn the two suspects in to face trial in the Netherlands under a Scottish court. Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. The other suspect, Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, was acquitted. Megrahi died in 2012.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Gaddafi died a year earlier, in 2011.
Roy Letkey/AFP/Getty Images
Dave Caulkin/AP
Manoocher Deghati/AFP/Getty Images
Manoocher Deghati/AFP/Getty Images
Libya’s government accepted responsibility for the bomb by 2003. It also agreed to create a fund to compensate the families, agreeing to pay up to $10 million for the family of each victim. But Libyan Prime Minister Shukri Ghanim would a year later tell the BBC that Tripoli only made the admission to “buy peace” amid intense sanctions.
Manoocher Deghati/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters reported that the United States began distributing part of the money to victims’ families in 2008. Libya paid $1.5 billion to compensate American victims.
Manoocher Deghati/AFP/Getty Images
Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
Pam Price/AFP/Getty Images
The airline company, Pan Am, faced lawsuits and federal fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars for breaking security rules. It declared bankruptcy soon after, in 1991.
Pam Price/AFP/Getty Images
Cor Mulder/AFP/Getty Images
Hans Steinmeier/AFP/Getty Images
Abdelhak Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Abdelhak Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Scott Heppell/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman