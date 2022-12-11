Photography

In photos: The 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing attack

By Sammy Westfall | Dec 11, 2022

On Dec. 21, 1988, a bomb went off on a Pan Am passenger plane flying over Lockerbie, Scotland, causing a midair explosion that sent the aircraft crashing down. All 259 people on board were killed, as were an additional 11 on the ground.

Pan Am flight 103 was 38 minutes into its trip from London to New York when the explosion occurred in the luggage compartment. Most of the passengers killed were American, and included a group of around three dozen Syracuse University students flying home for the holidays from a semester abroad. The Lockerbie bombing is the deadliest terrorist attack to have taken place in Britain.

Policemen walk away from the cockpit of the 747 Pan Am airliner that exploded and crashed over Lockerbie, Scotland, on Dec. 22, 1988.

The scene of devastation caused by the explosion of a 747 Pan Am Jumbo jet over Lockerbie.

The Libyan man accused of making the bomb was brought into U.S. custody to face federal charges in Washington, said Scottish and U.S. officials on Sunday. It’s a move that would make him the first suspect charged in this attack to appear in an American courtroom.

In 2020, the suspect Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, who was in Libyan custody, was charged in a criminal complaint with aiding the creation of the bomb. Attorney General William P. Barr said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence leadership and that Libya’s then-leader Moammar Gaddafi thanked Mas’ud for his work.

Another two Libyan intelligence agents were indicted in 1991, and Gaddafi refused to hand over the suspects to the United States.

Robert Love stands by one of the four engines of the Pan Am 747 Jumbo jet.

The scene of devastation caused by the explosion of a 747 Pan Am Jumbo jet over Lockerbie.

In the meantime, diplomatic strains deepened between Libya, Britain and the United States. The United Nations Security Council imposed harsh sanctions on Tripoli, including banning weapons sales and travel by air to Libya.

But under pressure, in 1999, Gaddafi agreed to turn the two suspects in to face trial in the Netherlands under a Scottish court. Abdel Basset Ali al-Megrahi was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. The other suspect, Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, was acquitted. Megrahi died in 2012.

Gaddafi died a year earlier, in 2011.

Then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Secretary of State for Scotland, Malcolm Rifkin, right, walk away after inspecting the nose section of the Pan Am Boeing 747 airliner in Lockerbie.

Dave Caulkin/AP

Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi is escorted by security officers in Tripoli, Feb. 18, 1992.

Khalifa Fhimah, of Libya, is escorted by security officers and journalists before appearing in court in Tripoli on Feb. 18, 1992, for a hearing in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight 103.

Libya’s government accepted responsibility for the bomb by 2003. It also agreed to create a fund to compensate the families, agreeing to pay up to $10 million for the family of each victim. But Libyan Prime Minister Shukri Ghanim would a year later tell the BBC that Tripoli only made the admission to “buy peace” amid intense sanctions.

Reuters reported that the United States began distributing part of the money to victims’ families in 2008. Libya paid $1.5 billion to compensate American victims.

President Bill Clinton hands a shovel to Nicky Bright during groundbreaking ceremonies on Dec. 21, 1993, at Arlington National Cemetery for a memorial to the victims of Pan Am flight 103. Bright's father was one of the 270 victims.

Victoria Cummock holds her daughter Ashley during dedication ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia for a memorial to remember the victims of Pan Am Flight 103.

The airline company, Pan Am, faced lawsuits and federal fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars for breaking security rules. It declared bankruptcy soon after, in 1991.

Rosemary Wolfe holds a picture of her daughter while standing outside the special Scottish court where the trial of two Libyan suspects accused of the bombing started on May 3, 2000.

Daniel Cohen, father of one of the 270 victims of the PanAm 103 flight, answers journalists' questions as he arrives for the second day of the Lockerbie trial in Camp Zeist on May 4, 2000.

Libyan Al-Amin Khalika Fhimah gives a victory sign as he leaves a Dutch military plane upon his arrival at Maitgua airport in Tripoli on Feb. 1, 2001.

The reconstructed remains of Pan Am flight 103 lie in a warehouse on Jan. 15, 2008, in Farnborough, England.

A man looks at the memorial for the victims of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 near Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 2018.

