Photography

Look inside this D.C. English Tudor house on sale for $5.25 million

By Sophia Solano | Dec 20, 2022

After years spent decaying, an old house on this property was torn down. In its place, this recently completed mansion was built. Its 6,600 square feet include outdoor spaces such as a balcony, patio and deck. Each of the five bedrooms has an en suite bathroom. Take a look inside.

Photos by Nathan Stewart

The main floor features white oak floors.

Cathedral ceilings in the primary bedroom are 14 feet tall.

The first floor has an attached sunroom, deck and patio.

Large windows provide natural light throughout the first floor.

An area on the main floor includes built-in cabinetry that could be used as a bar.

The kitchen has white Carrara marble countertops.

The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and a balcony.

The primary bathroom has custom cabinetry and designer tile.

An original light fixture hangs in a dining area.

There is a sink and built-in shelving in the laundry room.

The house sits on 0.35 acres in Spring Valley.

A second-floor balcony overlooks a suburban street.

More from the Post

Farmhouse for sale in Leesburg, Va., was built before the Revolution

This 191-acre estate is on the market for $5.9 million

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photos by Nathan Stewart