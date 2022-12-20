Look inside this D.C. English Tudor house on sale for $5.25 million

Photography
After years spent decaying, an old house on this property was torn down. In its place, this recently completed mansion was built. Its 6,600 square feet include outdoor spaces such as a balcony, patio and deck. Each of the five bedrooms has an en suite bathroom. Take a look inside.
Photos by Nathan Stewart
More from the Post
Farmhouse for sale in Leesburg, Va., was built before the Revolution
This 191-acre estate is on the market for $5.9 million
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photos by Nathan Stewart