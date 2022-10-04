Photography

In photos: Remembering country music icon Loretta Lynn

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 4, 2022

Loretta Lynn, a singer and songwriter whose rise from dire poverty in Kentucky coal country to the pinnacle of country music was chronicled in the best-selling memoir and movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and whose candid songs gave voice to the daily struggles of working-class women, died Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.

1972

Country music singer Loretta Lynn performs onstage in California.

Feb. 8, 1978

Loretta Lynn points to her Hollywood Walk of Fame star during induction ceremonies.

May 2, 1980

Lynn, left, and sister Crystal Gayle, right, poses with their mother, Clara Butcher, during the Academy of Country Music Awards in Buena Park, Calif.

Oct. 21, 1982

Lynn embraces her husband, Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, during rehearsal for her New York debut.

April 1985

Lynn sings during a concert at the International Festival of Country Music at Wembley Arena in London.

May 26, 2004

Lynn and Vince Gill perform at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Nov. 8, 2004

Lynn is presented with the Icon Tribute award by Del Bryant, left, and Frances Preston at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville.

Feb. 13, 2005

Lynn poses with her awards at the Grammys in Los Angeles. She and singer Jack White won an award for best country collaboration with vocals for the song “Portland, Oregon” and she was awarded best country album for “Van Lear Rose.”

Oct. 12, 2010

From left, country singers Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride, Lynn and Reba McEntire share a moment on the red carpet before the Grammy Salute to Country Music honoring Lynn in Nashville.

Nov. 20, 2013

President Barack Obama awards Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Sept. 17, 2014

Lynn waves to the crowd after performing during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show in Nashville.

Nov. 5, 2014

Lynn and singer Kacey Musgraves perform “You're Lookin' at Country” during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

June 4, 2015

Lynn and her family attend her and Jack White's Induction into Nashville's Walk of Fame.

March 17, 2016

Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest in Austin.

Dec. 6, 2016

Lynn speaks during an interview and performance for SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse and Country Christmas channels in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Sept. 13, 2019

Lynn poses with her Cracker Barrel Country Legend Award at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.

