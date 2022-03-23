Photos: Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dies at 84

Photography
Madeleine K. Albright, who came to the United States as an 11-year-old political refugee from Czechoslovakia and decades later was an ardent and effective advocate against mass atrocities in Eastern Europe while serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the first woman secretary of state, died March 23. She was 84.
Melina Mara/THE WASHINGTON POST
Marty Lederhandler/AP
Cori Wells Braun for THE WASHINGTON POST
James A. Parcell/The Washington Post
Wally McNamee/Corbis/ Getty Images
AP/AP
Chris Kleponis/AFP/Getty Images
ARMANDO FRANCA/AP
RICHARD VOGEL/AP
Diether Endlicher/AP
Larry Morris/The Washington Post
Ray Lustig/The Washington Post
LYNSEY ADDARIO/AP
AP
Chien-Min Chung/AP
Obed Zilwa/AP
Ray Lustig/TWP
Alex Wong/Getty Images
MICHAL KRUMPHANZL/CTK/AP
Lawrence Jackson/AP
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Melina Mara/THE WASHINGTON POST
More from the Post
Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dies at 84
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook