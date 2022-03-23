Photography

Photos: Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dies at 84

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 23, 2022

Madeleine K. Albright, who came to the United States as an 11-year-old political refu­gee from Czechoslovakia and decades later was an ardent and effective advocate against mass atrocities in Eastern Europe while serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the first woman secretary of state, died March 23. She was 84.

Melina Mara/THE WASHINGTON POST

May 7, 1994

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Madeleine Albright speaks to the security council in New York.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Marty Lederhandler/AP

April 26, 1995

Albright sits for portraits in the security council at the U.N. in New York.

Cori Wells Braun for THE WASHINGTON POST

Cori Wells Braun for THE WASHINGTON POST

Dec. 5, 1996

President Clinton, right, and Vice President Al Gore listen as Secretary of State-designate Madeleine Albright speak during Oval Office press conference.

James A. Parcell/The Washington Post

James A. Parcell/The Washington Post

Jan, 23, 1997

Albright was the 64th Secretary of State and the first female to hold the office and is the highest ranking female government official in the history of the United States.

Wally McNamee/Corbis/ Getty Images

Wally McNamee/Corbis/ Getty Images

Feb. 22, 1997

Secretary of State Albright gets briefing on the situation around the border between North and South Korea from American Sgt. Tim Ingoldsby, left, during her visit to guard post Ouelletle in the border village of the Panmunjom, north of Seoul.

AP/AP

AP/AP

March 12, 1997

First lady Hillary Clinton applauds speakers as Secretary of State Albright looks on during activities to promote the Advancement of Women program at the State Department in Washington.

Chris Kleponis/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Kleponis/AFP/Getty Images

May 30 1997

Secretary of State Albright walks arm-in-arm with Sweden's Foreign Minister Lena Hjelm-Wallen, left, and Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Nadezhda Mihaylova, right, leading the ministers leaving a meeting of NATO's 27-nation Europe-Atlantic Cooperation Council in Sintra, Portugal.

ARMANDO FRANCA/AP

ARMANDO FRANCA/AP

June 28, 1997

Albright, right, greets wellwishers after a ground-breaking ceremony for the U.S. Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

RICHARD VOGEL/AP

RICHARD VOGEL/AP

Nov. 15, 1997

Albright shakes hands with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat at the start of bilateral talks at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Berne, Switzerland.

Diether Endlicher/AP

Diether Endlicher/AP

Jan. 23, 1998

From left to right, Cabinet members Secretary Education Richard Riley, Secretary of State Albright, Secretary of Health and Human Resources Donna Shalala and Commerce Secretary William Daley talk to reporters after a meeting at the White House.

Larry Morris/The Washington Post

Larry Morris/The Washington Post

April 15, 1999

Albright testifies, in Washington, before the House subcommittee on the U.S. budget for foreign operations.

Ray Lustig/The Washington Post

Ray Lustig/The Washington Post

Sept. 23, 1999

Chinese Foreign Minister Tang Jiaxuan and Albright speak during their bilateral meeting in New York on the fourth day of the 54th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

LYNSEY ADDARIO/AP

LYNSEY ADDARIO/AP

Jan. 31, 2000

Albright and Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov smile as they ride a troika, a traditional Russian sledge pulled by three horses, prior to an official dinner in Moscow devoted to the beginning of Middle East talks.

AP

AP

Oct. 24, 2000

North Korean leader Kim Jong Il toasts with Secretary of State Albright at a dinner in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Chien-Min Chung/AP

Chien-Min Chung/AP

Dec. 11, 2000

Secretary of State Albright talks with Botswana's Health Minister Joy Phumaphi in Gaborone where Albright announced a U.S. government donation of 200 trailers to be used as HIV counseling centers across the country.

Obed Zilwa/AP

Obed Zilwa/AP

Sept. 26, 2002

Albright and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger testify at a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Iraq in Washington.

Ray Lustig/TWP

Ray Lustig/TWP

Feb. 9, 2003

Albright greets Secretary of State Colin Powell, right, as former Commander in the Persian Gulf, General Norman Schwarzkopf (Ret.), looks on during a break from the taping of NBC's 'Meet the Press' in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Oct. 20, 2003

Albright signs autographs during the christening of the Czech version of the book of her memoirs titled "Madeleine - The Best of All Possible Worlds" in Prague.

MICHAL KRUMPHANZL/CTK/AP

MICHAL KRUMPHANZL/CTK/AP

April 14, 2008

Albright raises her arms at the unveiling of her official portrait as the 64th Secretary of State at the State Department in Washington.

Lawrence Jackson/AP

Lawrence Jackson/AP

May 29, 2012

Albright is presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama during an East Room event at the White House.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

April 20, 2012

Albright at her home in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C.

Melina Mara/THE WASHINGTON POST

Melina Mara/THE WASHINGTON POST

More from the Post

Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dies at 84

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook